Monday, Mar 6, 5:15 pm-7:15 pm – Seminar 5 Mercedes Conde-Valverde, University of Alcalá, Alcalá de Henares (Spain)

Title: The Sounds of the Past Lecture via Zoom; https://binghamton.zoom.us/j/98942256738 Class meets in S2-259 Abstract One of the central questions in the study of the evolutionary history of human beings is the origin of language. Since words do not fossilize, paleoanthropologists have focused on establishing when the anatomical structures that support human speech, our natural way of communicating, first appeared and in which species of human ancestor. Humans differ from our closest primates not only in the anatomy of the vocal tract, which enables us to speak, but also in the anatomy and physiology of the ear. Our hearing is finely tuned and highly sensitive to the sounds of human speech, and is clearly distinct from that of a chimpanzee.

Nearly 20 years ago, our research team studied the hearing abilities in the fossil hominin remains from the Sima de los Huesos, dating to about 450,000 years ago in the Sierra de Atapuerca, and representing the ancestors of the Neandertals. This relied on the use of CT scans, virtual reconstructions and mathematical modelling of the sound power transmission through the ear, and allowed us to rigorously reconstruct the hearing of a fossil species for the first time. The results of this study were unequivocal: the people who lived 450,000 years ago in the Sierra de Atapuerca had a hearing pattern that was very similar to our own and clearly different from that of chimpanzees. This line of research was subsequently extended back in time, to study early hominin fossils dating to 2.0-2.5 million years ago. Our work showed that the hearing of these hominins was more similar to that of modern chimpanzees and different from that of modern humans. Most recently, we have studied the hearing abilities in Neandertals, our closest evolutionary relatives and a group of humans who have long been the subject of fascination to paleoanthropologists for both their similarities and differences from ourselves. The hearing pattern in Neandertals was indistinguishable from our own. We believe this is some of the strongest evidence to date that Neanderthals had a similar oral communication system as modern humans. Due to the close relationship between hearing and communication, this discovery has important indications for how and when language evolved.

Bachelor’s in Biology, Master’s in Physical Anthropology and PhD in Human Evolution from the University of Alcalá with Extraordinary Doctorate Award. She has been a member of the Atapuerca team since 2011. She is currently the director of the Chair of Evolutionary Otoacoustics and Paleoanthropology at HM Hospitales and the University of Alcalá and Assistant Professor of the Department of Life Sciences at the University of Alcalá. Visiting Professor and Coordinator of the Human Evolution Area of the Francisco Javier Muñiz Research Center of the University of Buenos Aires and anthropology departmental affiliate at Binghamton University (New York). She is the author of more than a dozen scientific articles in journals including Nature Ecology and Evolution, Science Advances, eLife and Journal of Human Evolution.

Conde-Valverde, M., Martínez, I., Quam, R.M., Rosa, M., Velez, A.D., Lorenzo, C., Jarabo, P., Bermúdez de Castro, J.M., Carbonell, E., Arsuaga, J.L., 2021. "Neanderthals and Homo sapiens had similar auditory and speech capacities." Nature Ecology and Evolution 5(5), 609-615. Link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-021-01391-6

"Tom Wolfe takes on linguistics" (7/24/16) — In preparing this post (the current one above), I came upon an amazing parallel between Yale graduate Tom Wolfe's research-based book, The Kingdom of Speech (2016), and Yale Chinese language and literature professor Jing Tsu's recently published volume, Kingdom of Characters (2022). Wolfe had a serious interest in linguistics, especially of the Chomskyan variety, the possibility of Neanderthal speech, the University of Pennsylvania, and other subjects that might surprise you. Jing Tsu's new book caused quite a stir, though I was following her work long before it came out — particularly her call for more Chinese characters, her approbation of Lin Yutang's failed typewriter, and her fascination / obsession with emojis and emoticons, a topic that has been raging on Language Log in recent years and will continue to do so in coming weeks.

