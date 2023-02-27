Iteration marks and repeaters in ancient Chinese texts
« previous post |
Let us begin this post with a brief introduction to the 16th-century Hokkien (Minnan) drama, Tale of the Lychee Mirror:
The Tale of the Lychee Mirror (traditional Chinese: 荔鏡記; simplified Chinese: 荔镜记; pinyin: Lì jìng jì; Pe̍h-ōe-jī: Nāi-kèng-kì, Lē-kèng-kì) is a play written by an unknown author in the Ming dynasty. Tân Saⁿ and Gō͘-niû (traditional Chinese: 陳三五娘; simplified Chinese: 陈三五娘; pinyin: Chén Sān Wǔniáng; Pe̍h-ōe-jī: Tân-saⁿ-Gō͘-niû) is a popular Taiwanese opera based on the script.
(source)
Kirinputra asks:
One thing I can add at this stage is that I have seen 二 used as a mark of repetition in early Chinese texts (e.g., Dunhuang manuscripts from the medieval period).
For coverage of iteration marks in Chinese, Malayo-Polynesian languages, Japanese, Nuosu, Egyptian, Khmer, Thai, and Lao, as well as ditto marks in European languages, see this Wikipedia article.
Selected readings
- "Acquiring literacy in medieval Dunhuang" (2/20/21)
- "Polysyllabic characters revisited" (6/18/15)