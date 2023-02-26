« previous post |

Photo of a Taiwan Naval Academy recruitment ad in the Taipei MRT which references the One Piece ワンピース manga series from Japan:

First some basic information about One Piece, then I'll explain what the Chinese says:

One Piece (stylized in all caps) is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since July 1997, with its individual chapters compiled into 104 tankōbon volumes as of November 2022. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the deceased King of the Pirates Gol D. Roger's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

In large, yellow characters and letters:

Měi gè rén de xīnzhōng dōu yǒu yī gè ONE PIECE 每個人的心中都有一個 ONE PIECE "Everybody has a ONE PIECE in their heart" In white characters: Zhǎo chū shǔyú zìjǐ rénshēng de bǎozàng 找出屬於自己人生的寶藏 "Find the treasure of your own life" Now, I have a question for Language Log readers, namely, why would this Taiwan Navy recruitment ad in the Taipei MRT reference the One Piece ワンピース manga series from Japan and do it using English? I think I know a big part of the answer and have alluded to it in many previous LL posts, including some of which are listed in the "Selected readings" below. Selected readings "English as a prestige language in Taiwan" (11/29/20)

"English as an official language in Taiwan" (12/8/18)

"Polyscriptal Taiwanese" (7/24/10)

"On not speaking Taiwanese" (12/2/18)

"The geo-, socio-, ethno-, and politicolinguistics of Taiwan" (7/24/18) [Thanks to Ross Darrell Feingold]

Permalink