Today I had a revelation about my handwriting on the blackboard.

By far the majority of students in all of my classes come from mainland China. They are by nature reticent to speak up, but when it comes to engaging in discussion about material that I have written on the board, they are essentially deadly silent.

I know they're smart and should be able to respond to at least some of my questions, but often they just stare intensely at the writing on the board, almost as though they are in pain.

My handwriting is famously poor, as I have confessed and documented in numerous previous Language Log posts, so I do try to slow down a bit and write clearly when at the board, but often my impatience gets the better of me, and when I speed up, all bets are off that others will comprehend.

Today, I intentionally wrote as clearly as possible (for me). Still no reactions from the class. I became frustrated and asked them why they did not answer.

Finally, one of the braver students ventured, "We cannot read cursive. We are not allowed to write cursive." Then others chimed in to the same effect. They were talking about the Latin alphabet. They said that they cannot comprehend any writing with letters that joins them together. Naturally, they can and do write characters in cursive. In fact, no matter how execrable it is, they can read my Chinese characters, whether printed or cursive, better than my normal cursive Latin script. They said, "If we wrote our essays on the Gaokao (National College Entrance Examination [NCEE]) exams in cursive Latin alphabet, we would certainly fail. So we simply are not familiar with cursive alphabet writing.

I was crushed. All that wisdom I had sprawled across the board was pretty much for naught! Henceforth, I will endeavor to print on the board, but that is excruciating for me. I'll just have to grin and bear it.

