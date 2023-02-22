« previous post |

Yesterday in my Classical Chinese class, we were reading Ouyang Xiu's (1007-1072) "Discussion on 'Biographies of Eunuchs'" in the New History of the Five Dynasties (written 1036-1039, published 1072). Here's the relevant passage:

Móu zhī ér bùkě wéi. Wéi zhī ér bùkě chéng. Zhì qí shén zé jù shāng ér liǎng bài. ——“Xīn wǔdài shǐ huàn zhě chuán lùn”

謀之而不可為。為之而不可成。至其甚則俱傷而兩敗。 ——《新五代史宦者傳論》

[Because of the special circumstances of this post, I will not adhere to my usual custom of providing Pinyin Romanization, Hanzi transcription, and English translation all three together.]

The student who was reciting is usually pretty good. She is diligent, conscientious, and mostly gets things right, but occasionally makes some slipups with grammar, syntax, and lexical meaning.

Here was her translation of the passage in question:

If the ruler is able to plan it, he might not be able to actually carry it out. Even if he does, there is a chance that it will not work. When it comes to the worst case , it is likely that both sides will fail because they are both injured.

When she got to the part that is underlined, alarm bells started going off in my head. Even though her work is almost always acceptable or close to it, this was too good, too felicitous. It didn't match the level of the rest of her translation.

One law of reading Literary Sinitic / Classical Chinese (LSCC) texts in my classroom is that the students have to account for every word of the original, and they have to explain how they arrived at every part of their translation.

So I asked the student where she got "there is a chance that" in her translation. She seemed a bit flummoxed, but then said candidly, "I added it."

I thought that was a clever response, but it wasn't good enough for me.

"On what basis, for what purpose did you add it?" I pursued.

She is an honest person, so she admitted straightforwardly, "I got it from DeepL."

Thereupon I almost fell over, since we've been talking about DeepL, ChatGPT, and other such AI translation software so intensely recently.

What's most amazing is that it was precisely the word "case" that I was probing for. In fact, I had gone around the whole room of about ten students hoping that someone would say "case" or something like that, but not even the best students could come up with it.

Even more mind-boggling is that DeepL is not meant for LSCC, but rather for Mandarin (a very different type of language), yet somehow it extracted enough information from the overall context in which "zhì qí shén 至其甚" ("reach its extreme") that it was able to transform that into "in the worst case".

The student had actually made a number of other improvements and embellishments on the bare bones, word-for-word, literal rendering of the original, and I think she did them mostly on her own, but it is genuinely curious that neither she nor anyone else among the smart students in the class came up with "case", which is missing in the original Chinese text, though necessary for an idiomatic English translation.



I did not chastise her in the slightest for using DeepL, because she exercised good judgement in choosing the most "intelligent" part of what DeepL had to offer. In other words, my opinion is that we should regard DeepL and its AI kindred, not as enemies of our own production, but as resources that we can draw on like dictionaries, concordances, indices, thesauruses, and so forth. What we need to do, both for our students and for ourselves, is to learn how to discard the chaff and keep the wheat.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Runrun Tian]

Permalink