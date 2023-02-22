Spaceless pinyin
From the importer's label, carefully placed to obscure the safety instructions (the "do"s and "do not"s) of an electronic gas igniter:
I have a feeling that my friend, Mark Swofford, the doyen of rules governing pinyin, will not go for this.
Laura Morland said,
February 22, 2023 @ 8:55 pm
Just curious: If I were to sent a letter to the the manufacturer at Longgangqupinghujiedaohuanandadaolhaohuananguoji.
yinshuazhipinbaozhuangwuliuqu(yiqi)P18dong120hao,
would the postmaster in Shenzhen deliver it?