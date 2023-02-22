Spaceless pinyin

February 22, 2023 @ 8:47 pm · Filed by under Alphabets, Punctuation, Writing

From the importer's label, carefully placed to obscure the safety instructions (the "do"s and "do not"s) of an electronic gas igniter:

I have a feeling that my friend, Mark Swofford, the doyen of rules governing pinyin, will not go for this.

  1. Laura Morland said,

    February 22, 2023 @ 8:55 pm

    Just curious: If I were to sent a letter to the the manufacturer at Longgangqupinghujiedaohuanandadaolhaohuananguoji.
    yinshuazhipinbaozhuangwuliuqu(yiqi)P18dong120hao,
    would the postmaster in Shenzhen deliver it?

