« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Conal Boyce]

Here I’ll recount some recent exchanges I had with ChatGPT (readily available to all at chat.openai.com, btw). Given the scope of ChatGPT, and the fact that it’s in a self‑described intermediate state (a beta-release, as we old-timers might say?), our various impressions of it as of February 2023 must be like those of the three blind men examining an elephant — except the elephant is running and changing colors like a chameleon. In the heart of the professional programmer, ChatGPT creates existential dread since it can spit out in a few seconds a page of code which would have required hours or days for him/her to write and debug — and that only after a lifetime of coding. For the rest of us, for the moment at least, it just provokes curiosity perhaps.

Below are my notes on some chats numbered 1 through 5. Chat 1 (re chirality in particle physics) and Chat 2 (re the Voynich Manuscript) show ChatGPT at its stunning, tongue-on-the-floor best. At the same time, Chats 1 and 2 provide a glimpse of the near future when it seems safe to assume that nearly all responses from ChatGPT will be of the same high caliber (with Chat 5 offering a slight caveat). Chat 3 (re Min Sandhi) and Chat 4 (re Mendeleev) I include for comic relief, and to remind ourselves that the tool is still imperfect — only in its ‘beta‑release’ or whatever. Chat 5 (re cat meows teaching us the four tones of Mandarin Chinese) is another disappointing one, but disappointing in a particular way that is likely to stay with ChatGPT permanently, since there will always be something that ChatGPT doesn’t quite fathom yet and which it will nevertheless feel compelled to babble about at length, in what Victor calls pablumese.

CHAT 1. I asked, “Tell me about physicists and chirality in 1957.” The AI understood immediately that I was alluding to the work of C.S. Wu, C.N. Yang and T.D. Lee, and provided a coherent summary of their work. I found this quite impressive since the term ‘chirality’ is (unfortunately) not the one usually associated with the work of Madame Wu; instead, in the passive‑aggressive argot of particle physics, her historic experiment using super‑cooled cobalt is known as the ‘violation of parity.’ First was my first experience with ChatGPT, intended as a test, and it passed with flying colors. (Google comparison: Prompted with “physicists and chirality in 1957,” Google too coughed up the relevant data, but it was located about three items down on the page.)

CHAT 2. In the midst of an on‑line discussion, I wanted to refer to the Voynich Manuscript but I could not recall its name — not even the fact that its name begins with the letter V, only the look of some of its bizarre illustrations. So, in desperation, I put this into Google: “unsolved bibliographic mysteries.” Google’s algorithm skipped over the all‑important ‘bibliographic’ modifier and responded with useless things, such as Unsolved Mysteries of the Old West and Unsolved Mysteries in Genealogy. Next, prompted by the same three words, “unsolved bibliographic mysteries,” ChatGPT seemed to actually read my mind, as it came back with this:

There are several unsolved bibliographic mysteries that continue to intrigue researchers and book enthusiasts:

Voynich Manuscript: The Voynich Manuscript is an illustrated codex that was written in an unknown script and language. The manuscript dates back to the 15th or 16th century and has been the subject of many attempts at decipherment, but its contents remain a mystery. Shakespeare's lost plays: While William Shakespeare is known for his many plays, there are believed to be several that have been lost to time. These include Love's Labour's Won, Cardenio, and The History of Cardenio, among others. The identity of "Belle da Costa Greene": Belle da Costa Greene was the librarian and personal secretary to J.P. Morgan, and she was responsible for building his extensive library. However, it was later discovered that Greene had been passing as white, when she was in fact African American. Her true identity and family background have remained a mystery.

CHAT 3. I asked “What is Min sandhi?” I expected the response to mention the tonal system of the Southern Min language. But ChatGPT identified ‘Min sandhi’ as a feature of the Burmese tonal system. Close but no cigar. (In contrast, Google knows exactly what is meant by ‘Min sandhi’ and even takes one directly to a paper I wrote on the subject, circa 1980.)

CHAT 4. When I asked “What did Boyce say about Mendeleev's ontology?” ChatGPT told me that one John Boyce in Ireland disagreed with Mendeleev's ontology. But it failed to mention my 2019 paper in Hyle: International Journal for Philosophy of Chemistry (which uniquely introduces the anglophone world to what Mendeleev actually said in Russian, and, accordingly, has been cited by 6 according to Google Scholar). Since I had never even heard of John Boyce, I found ChatGPT’s response to be blackly comical. (In contrast, Google seems not to know about John Boyce but shows my 2019 Hyle paper at the top of the page, when given the same prompt.)

CHAT 5. Someone shared with me a video [not on ChatGPT] of a Chinese woman and a cat who supposedly was producing the Four Tones of Mandarin Chinese, and thus providing a fun and easy way for foreigners to learn them. It’s a cute idea, I thought, but poorly implemented in that particular video. (It would be nice if Day 1 in Chinese could feature 貓毛鉚帽 māu máu mău màu in lieu of tiresome old 媽麻馬罵 mā má mă mà.) Then I began to wonder: Perhaps elsewhere in cyberspace someone has done this right, with a cat who has a wider range of vocalizations? First I tried Google: “Can cats teach us the four tones of Mandarin Chinese?” No dice. Then, after I gave the same prompt to ChatGPT, this is the answer that came back:

While cats are known for their vocalizations, they cannot directly teach us the four tones of Mandarin Chinese. The four tones of Mandarin Chinese are different ways of pronouncing a syllable that can change the meaning of a word. These tones are difficult to master for many non-native speakers of Mandarin Chinese.

However, cats might be useful in helping us practice the four tones of Mandarin Chinese. Practicing the tones involves training our ears to distinguish between subtle differences in pitch, and cats' meows and purrs might provide a useful auditory stimulus for this kind of practice. By listening to and imitating the pitch variations in a cat's meow or purr, we might be able to improve our ability to produce the four tones of Mandarin Chinese.

That being said, it's important to note that while cats might be a helpful tool for practicing the four tones of Mandarin Chinese, they cannot replace the guidance and instruction of a qualified teacher or language learning program.

Etc. etc.

By the way, ChatGPT stops only when you tell it to stop. It’s this obsession ChatGPT has with being ‘friendly’ and ‘talkative’ ad nauseam that makes some of its responses not just absurd but slightly creepy in my opinion. And it is thanks to this verbosity feature that students love ChatGPT since it can “write my term paper for me!”

Selected readings

Permalink