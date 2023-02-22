Multi-modal writing among Hong Kong teens
« previous post | next post »
From Jenny Chu:
Knowing your interest in multi-modal writing systems, I thought you might be amused by the attached screencap. It is from a WhatsApp group chat of S6 (final year) students in Hong Kong; one of them is asking the others what they would like to do on the afternoon of their last day of classes:
Hi on9s what 7 u want do after friday?
I am informed by one of the teenage interlocutors that:
on9s = plural of 戇 (ngong6 gau1, stupid penis[es])
what 7 = 乜 (mat1 cat3, WTF)
It's nothing new to see Cantonese profanity abbreviated into Arabic numerals; but I was particularly amused to see the plural form of 戇 is written as "on9s".
Selected readings
- "The perils of '7' and '9' in Cantonese" ( 9/28/16)
- "Does the new iPhone 7 slogan mean "precisely penis" in Chinese?" (9/9/16)
- "Hong Kong Multilingualism and Polyscriptalism" (7/26/10)
- "The Roman Alphabet in Cantonese" (3/23/11)