« previous post | next post »

From Jenny Chu:

Knowing your interest in multi-modal writing systems, I thought you might be amused by the attached screencap. It is from a WhatsApp group chat of S6 (final year) students in Hong Kong; one of them is asking the others what they would like to do on the afternoon of their last day of classes:

Hi on9s what 7 u want do after friday?

I am informed by one of the teenage interlocutors that:

on9s = plural of 戇 (ngong6 gau1, stupid penis[es])

what 7 = 乜 (mat1 cat3, WTF)

It's nothing new to see Cantonese profanity abbreviated into Arabic numerals; but I was particularly amused to see the plural form of 戇 is written as "on9s".

Selected readings

Permalink