« previous post |

A Russian friend of mine told me that "Terrible" is a common, well nigh universal, mistranslation for the nickname of Ivan IV Vasilyevich (Russian: Иван Васильевич; 25 August 1530 – 28 March [O.S. 18 March] 1584). He says that a closer translation would be "Enraged".

The English word terrible is usually used to translate the Russian word Грозный (grozny) in Ivan's nickname, but this is a somewhat archaic translation. The Russian word Грозный reflects the older English usage of terrible as in "inspiring fear or terror; dangerous; powerful" (i.e., similar to modern English terrifying). It does not convey the more modern connotations of English terrible such as "defective" or "evil". Vladimir Dal defines grozny specifically in archaic usage and as an epithet for tsars: "courageous, magnificent, magisterial and keeping enemies in fear, but people in obedience". Other translations have also been suggested by modern scholars, including formidable.

(source)

Adjective

гро́зный • (gróznyj) (comparative (по)грозне́е or (по)грозне́й)

Etymology

Inherited from Proto-Slavic *grozьnъ. Synchronically analyzable as гроза́ (grozá) +‎ -ный (-nyj).

(source)

Reconstruction: Proto-Slavic/grozьnъ

Etymology

From *groza +‎ *-ьnъ, speculated to be of onomatopaeic origin. Cognate with Lithuanian gražus (“beautiful”), Latvian grezns (“splendid”) and possibly akin to Ancient Greek γοργός (gorgós, “terrifying”), Irish garg (“harsh, wild”).

Adjective

*grozьnъ

Derived terms

*grozьnikъ ( “ ugly, disgusting creature or person ” )

*grozьnostь ( “ ugliness, disgust ” )

Descendants

East Slavic: Belarusian: гро́зны ( hrózny ) Russian: гро́зный ( gróznyj ) Ukrainian: грі́зний ( hríznyj )

South Slavic: Bulgarian: грозен ( grozen ) Macedonian: грозен ( grozen ) Serbo-Croatian: Cyrillic: гро̑зан Latin: grȏzan Slovene: grȏzen

West Slavic: Old Czech: hrozný Czech: hrozný Polish: groźny Polabian: grüzně Slovak: hrozný Sorbian: Upper Sorbian: hrozny ( “ enormous ” )



(source)

Which is worse, "terrible" or "enraged"?

In my mind, I keep hearing French formidable, pronounced the French way, and with many of the French meanings attached.

Selected readings

Permalink