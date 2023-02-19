Ivan Enraged
A Russian friend of mine told me that "Terrible" is a common, well nigh universal, mistranslation for the nickname of Ivan IV Vasilyevich (Russian: Иван Васильевич; 25 August 1530 – 28 March [O.S. 18 March] 1584). He says that a closer translation would be "Enraged".
The English word terrible is usually used to translate the Russian word Грозный (grozny) in Ivan's nickname, but this is a somewhat archaic translation. The Russian word Грозный reflects the older English usage of terrible as in "inspiring fear or terror; dangerous; powerful" (i.e., similar to modern English terrifying). It does not convey the more modern connotations of English terrible such as "defective" or "evil". Vladimir Dal defines grozny specifically in archaic usage and as an epithet for tsars: "courageous, magnificent, magisterial and keeping enemies in fear, but people in obedience". Other translations have also been suggested by modern scholars, including formidable.
Adjective
гро́зный • (gróznyj) (comparative (по)грозне́е or (по)грозне́й)
- Synonyms: угрожа́ющий (ugrožájuščij), устраша́ющий (ustrašájuščij)
-
- Ива́н Гро́зный ― Iván Gróznyj ― Ivan the Terrible
- Synonyms: жесто́кий (žestókij), свире́пый (svirépyj), суро́вый (suróvyj)
- fearsome, formidable, threatening, menacing
Etymology
Inherited from Proto-Slavic *grozьnъ. Synchronically analyzable as гроза́ (grozá) + -ный (-nyj).
Reconstruction: Proto-Slavic/grozьnъ
Etymology
From *groza + *-ьnъ, speculated to be of onomatopaeic origin. Cognate with Lithuanian gražus (“beautiful”), Latvian grezns (“splendid”) and possibly akin to Ancient Greek γοργός (gorgós, “terrifying”), Irish garg (“harsh, wild”).
Adjective
*grozьnъ
Derived terms
- *grozьnikъ (“ugly, disgusting creature or person”)
- *grozьnostь (“ugliness, disgust”)
Descendants
- East Slavic:
- South Slavic:
- West Slavic:
Which is worse, "terrible" or "enraged"?
In my mind, I keep hearing French formidable, pronounced the French way, and with many of the French meanings attached.
Arthur waldron said,
February 19, 2023 @ 11:36 am
We were told “the dread” by the late EL Keenan at Harvard. Best. Arthur
languagehat said,
February 19, 2023 @ 11:40 am
"Enraged" is such a terrible attempt at translation I suspect your friend may have been pulling your leg. Yes, "formidable" or "awe-inspiring" would better render the Russian, but it's a pointless game: "Ivan the Terrible" is permanently attached to him in English. And since it's equally descriptive, I don't see that much is lost.
Taylor, Philip said,
February 19, 2023 @ 11:43 am
« "The Russian word Грозный reflects the older English usage of 'terrible' as in "inspiring fear or terror" ». Well, despite being relatively young (in relation to the history of the word), that is exactly the meaning which I have always ascribed to the phrase in this context. It may be worth mentioning that this is also the first (and therefore primary) definition that the OED gives :
ycx said,
February 19, 2023 @ 11:43 am
In German his epithet is "der Schreckliche", which is closer to the archaic English meaning of both "very bad" and "terrifying".
Peter Taylor said,
February 19, 2023 @ 11:56 am
Could be worse. He could have become known to English-speakers as Ivan the Terrific.
John Baker said,
February 19, 2023 @ 12:04 pm
People seem to get “terrible” when the Wizard called himself “Oz the Great and Terrible.”