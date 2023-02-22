« previous post | next post »

The Chinese notice says:

Jǐngfāng tíshì:

Qǐng tuǒshàn bǎoguǎn nín de xínglǐ wùpǐn, bìng shǐyòng běndiàn wèi nín tígōng de ānquán gōu.

警方提示：

请妥善保管您的行李物品，并使用本店为您提供的安全钩。

"A reminder from the police:

Please take good care of your luggage and belongings, and use the safety hook provided for you by our store."

About twenty years ago, at a table where I was seated with 7 colleagues who were attending an academic conference in Beijing, 5 of us had our belongings that we had put under the table stolen or rifled while we having breakfast.

Use the crook!

