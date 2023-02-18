« previous post |

Klaus Nuber stumbled upon this opinion piece in the Austrian newspaper Der Standard:

"Shoot 'em down – Ooops, einige Ballons waren doch keine chinesischen Spionageballons"

Klaus says "It's about the downed balloons over Alaska. At the end the author asks a question":

"Ggibt es einen Ausdruck in Mandarin für "Chuzpe"?



Is there an expression In Mandarin for chutzpah?

Without checking anywhere or asking anyone, I immediately thought of dǎnzi dà 膽子大 ("have guts / courage / nerves; be brave"), but maybe that's not such a good Mandarin equivalent for "Chutzpah" after all, because those are mostly heroic, positive characteristics, whereas chutzpah is "nearly arrogant courage; utter / shameless audacity, effrontery or impudence; supreme self-confidence; exaggerated self-opinion".

Originated 1890–95 from Yiddish חוצפּה‎ (khutspe), from Mishnaic Hebrew חוֹצְפָּה‎ (ḥôṣǝpâ) (Sotah 9:15 in MSS Kaufmann A50), from חָצַף‎ (ḥāṣap̄, “to be insolent”). Ultimately from Aramaic חֲצִיפָא‎ (ḥăṣîp̄āʾ), חֲצַף‎ (ḥăṣap̄, “to be barefaced, insolent”).

(Wiktionary)

In contrast, dǎnzi 膽子 literally mans "gall bladder".

Fàngsì 放肆 ("presumptuous; wanton; impudent") or hòuyánwúchǐ de 厚颜无耻的 ("brazen; cheeky; impudent; as bold as brass; barefaced") would work better.

Still, the Oxford dictionary says that "chutzpah" is often approving and characterizes the behavior or attitude of a person that, while it may be rude or shocking, is so confident that people may feel compelled to admire it. In Chinese, wú suǒ gùjì 无所顾忌 ("heedless") or gǎn zuò gǎn wéi 敢作敢为 ("dare to act").

For my first independent attempt to use DeepL, I asked it to translate "chutzpah" into Mandarin. It yielded "hòuyánwúchǐ de 厚颜无耻的" ("brazen; cheeky; impudent; as bold as brass; barefaced"), "hòu liǎnpí 厚臉皮" ("cheeky; thick-skinned"), "hòuyánwúchǐ de 厚颜"), a short form of "hòuyánwúchǐ de 厚颜无耻的", and "lǔmǎng 魯莽" ("rash; reckless; impertinent") — all four of which are good renderings of "chutzpah".

