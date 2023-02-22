« previous post | next post »

The Chinese notice says:

qǐng wù zài gēngyī shì dà, xiǎobiàn

请勿在更衣室大，小便

"Please do not defecate or urinate in the locker / changing room."

[h.t. John Rohsenow]

