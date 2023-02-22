Do not major in the changing room
The Chinese notice says:
qǐng wù zài gēngyī shì dà, xiǎobiàn
请勿在更衣室大，小便
"Please do not defecate or urinate in the locker / changing room."
[h.t. John Rohsenow]