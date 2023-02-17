« previous post |

Tessa Koumoundouros, "Adorable Study Tests How Dogs Respond to Wild Wolf Calls – And, Yes, There's Footage", ScienceAlert 2/12/2023:

Without convenient access to phones for pens for letter-writing, wolves must rely on howls to communicate long distances. These woeful wails allow the social mammals to maintain their territories as well as keep track of and stay in synchrony with other pack members. […]

A new study exposes family dogs to wolf howls to better understand why some of our canine companions no longer seem to bother with this seemingly important form of dog communication.

The original press release, from the Institute of Biology at Eötvös Loránd University, is here. The scientific publication is Fanni Lehoczki et al., "Genetic distance from wolves affects family dogs’ reactions towards howls", Nature Communications Biology 2/6/2023:

This reminds me of a sad failure in my past, which started with a happy success.

About 20 years ago, Jerry Goldman at oyez.org was advised by someone at NSF to recruit me to create a program to do speaker identification on U.S. Supreme Court audio recordings. The reason, as explained in a paper where we described the (successful) results of our part of the project (Jiahong Yuan and Mark Liberman, "Speaker Identification on the SCOTUS Corpus", Acoustics 2008):

The U.S. Supreme Court began recording its oral arguments in the early 1950s, and some 9,000 hours of such recording are stored in the National Archives. The transcripts do not identify the speaking turns of individual Justices, referring to them all as “The Court”. Therefore, as part of a project to make this material available online in aligned digital form, we have developed techniques for identifying speakers and aligning entire (hour-long) transcripts with the digitized audio.

The successful results of the overall Oyez SCOTUS database creation are sketched in a later post "NPR: oyez.org finishes Supreme Court oral arguments project", 4/13/2013.

While we were working on the SCOTUS speaker ID problem, we were contacted by some folks associated with the project to restore wolves to Yellowstone National Park, who hoped that we would be able to create a "howler ID" program to identify wolves on the basis of their vocalizations. This would be combined with a mile-square grid of satellite-connected, solar-powered microphones, placed thoughout the park. The whole system would enable identified howls to be localized in space and time, thus replacing the system of radio collars then in use.

Why do this? As I understand it, the idea was to replace radio collars. To deal with concerns about wolves from the park killing livestock outside the park, each animal had been fitted with a radio collar for monitoring its location. There were two problems: batteries run out and have to be periodically replaced, which required the animal in question to be captured; and radio collars are not heritable, so each new generation had to be captured and collared. The animals were captured by shooting them with tranquilizer darts from a helicopter, which was expensive for the shooter and traumatic for the shootee.

A "howler ID" system should definitely be possible, since the social functions of wolf howls depend on the ability of other wolves to identify the howler.

Problems:

To get the idea off the ground, we would need to prove that computational "howler ID" really works; You'd need a reliable way to register individual wolves with the system.

Solving problem #1 would require a large enough set of howls from a large enough set of wolves. Luckily, an ethologist friend told me about a wolf study site, on an island in the St. Lawrence river, where it should be possible to record howls from known individuals. And the folks running the site were happy for us to come make recordings. But it would take a couple of months to get enough recordings, so someone would have to spend a summer on the island. For various reasons, I couldn't do it.

We tried to recruit a grad student, and failed.

This made me sad. That was partly because the wolf ID project would have been fun and interesting. But also, I was looking forward to describing my current research project as vocalization identification for Supreme Court justices and wolves.

