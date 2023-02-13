« previous post |

No, I wasn't reading "a long list of ex-lovers". I was sitting there writing a Language Log post about DeepL (probably next up after this one). Across from me was a man with a big red beard. I was writing a LL post on my beloved little, old MacBook Air and he was writing a long list of components, parts, and numbers, mixed in with some sketched diagrams on a white legal pad.

He seemed to be diligent, and he looked like a constructor, a builder of houses. Finally, curiosity got the best of me, so I walked over and asked him, "What is that you're writing?"

"I'm working on a kwow", he replied.

"A what?" I asked.

"A kwow," he repeated.

I thought maybe he was saying "crow", but doing something funny with the "r". So I asked him to write it down on a piece of paper.

Here's what he wrote:

– QUOTE

I almost fell over with incredulous laughter.

He said, "Don't worry. I'm Scotch. That's just the way we talk."

I asked him, "Do you build homes?"

"Yes," he replied.

"If you build houses, what are you doing in America?"

"A goyle", is what I thought I heard him say.

"A what?" I asked.

"A goyle," he said, though it sounded like he was gargling toward the end of the word.

Again, I asked him to write it down on the paper:

– GIRL

This time I had to support myself on a table to keep from falling over.

"How long have you been here in America?" I asked.

"Twelve years", he replied.

"If you've been here twelve years, how come you haven't lost your accent?"

He said that he'd lost a lot of it, though his American wife (the goyle) still pokes fun at him for the way he talks (e.g., "wa'er" for "water" and "bu'er" for "butter" — my granddaughter said "waduh" and "buduh" till she was about seven or eight).

Alas, our mirthful, amiable conversation had to end, because he needed to go build a house. I asked his name, we shook hands, and as he was about to depart, he said, "wanna kah?"

"A what?"

"A kah," he repeated, and pulled out his business card that he handed to me.

