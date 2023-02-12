« previous post |

Today's Tank McNamara:

YouTube already has multiple pages offering advance 2023 Super Bowl ads, as well as favorite commercials from past Super Bowls. And as usual, some of this year's spots have linguistic aspects, for example Sam Adam's ad featuring Boston cultural and dialectal stereotypes:

More examples later…

