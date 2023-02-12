2023 Super Bowl commercials
Today's Tank McNamara:
YouTube already has multiple pages offering advance 2023 Super Bowl ads, as well as favorite commercials from past Super Bowls. And as usual, some of this year's spots have linguistic aspects, for example Sam Adam's ad featuring Boston cultural and dialectal stereotypes:
More examples later…
bks said,
February 12, 2023 @ 10:36 am
Serena Williams will be flogging both \$100/bottle cognac and \$1.50/bottle beer today.
bks said,
February 12, 2023 @ 10:38 am
That's 100 dollar per bottle cognac and dollar-fifty per bottle beer. Dollar signs are not welcome here, apparently.
[(myl) Sorry about that. You can use a backslash dollarsign sequence '\$' to get the literal dollarsign character.]