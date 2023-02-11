« previous post |

In the "old days", when you were departing from a store or other premises, people would say to you, "have a good day". In some cases, they might replace "good" with "great". Within the last year or two, however, I've been hearing people who work in shops more and more say "Have a good rest of the day" or "Have a good rest of your day". When I first heard such goodbyes, especially the latter variant, I thought they were unnatural. I am still somewhat taken aback when I hear this sort of adieu, but since so many shopworkers and other people are saying it to me nowadays, I am gradually beginning to take it for granted, and am almost tempted to say it to others instead of "goodbye" once in a while, but it will take some time, maybe years, before I grow accustomed to saying it myself.

Another novel expression I've been hearing from shop personnel near the checkout area is "Did you find everything you wanted?" Well, it's not exactly novel, since in the "old days" I would be asked it upon occasion, particularly if I looked disappointed or clueless upon exiting, maybe once out of fifty or so times. But now I'm frequently hearing it more or less solicitously spoken by shopworkers. By some workers in certain stores I'm asked that question almost every time I depart. I seldom disappoint them, and generally (and enthusiastically) inform them, "Yes, I found everything I wanted", and sometimes cheer them up all the more by saying that I found some things I hadn't expected — except for one famous instance about a year and a half ago that is known to most Language Log readers when I had to tell the shopworkers that I did not find any pickled pigs' feet. The poor clerks were all in a tizzy and led me all over the store till they had to confess with great disappointment and chagrin, "We don't have any pickled pigs' feet" (see under "Selected readings").

