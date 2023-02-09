Flexible length of Chinese words
This instructional video is a bit long (11:05) and is delivered in a seemingly childlike manner, but it is full of useful information. So, if you've ever wondered why so many Chinese words have both one syllable and two-syllable versions, this is worth a watch.
The presenter doesn't explain all the historical reasons why Mandarin developed such a dual length system of one syllable and two syllable versions of the same word, but it does give one a good sense of how things work out in practice.
[h.t. John Rohsenow]