This instructional video is a bit long (11:05) and is delivered in a seemingly childlike manner, but it is full of useful information. So, if you've ever wondered why so many Chinese words have both one syllable and two-syllable versions, this is worth a watch.

The presenter doesn't explain all the historical reasons why Mandarin developed such a dual length system of one syllable and two syllable versions of the same word, but it does give one a good sense of how things work out in practice.

[h.t. John Rohsenow]

