Flexible length of Chinese words

February 9, 2023 @ 8:51 am · Filed by under Morphology

« previous post |

This instructional video is a bit long (11:05) and is delivered in a seemingly childlike manner, but it is full of useful information.  So, if you've ever wondered why so many Chinese words have both one syllable and two-syllable versions, this is worth a watch.

The presenter doesn't explain all the historical reasons why Mandarin developed such a dual length system of one syllable and two syllable versions of the same word, but it does give one a good sense of how things work out in practice.

Selected readings

[h.t. John Rohsenow]

February 9, 2023 @ 8:51 am · Filed by under Morphology


Leave a Comment