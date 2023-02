« previous post | next post »

The Chinese says:

Yǐ wǒ de zhēnchéng huànqǔ nín de mǎnyì

以我的真诚换取您的满意

"May my sincerity elicit your satisfaction."

They got the implicit "May" part right, and it's not even in the Chinese.

