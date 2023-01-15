« previous post | next post »

In the wake of Wordle have come many other-dles and similar games — a sample in alphabetical order:

Absurdle, Antiwordle, Byrdle, CFBordle, Crosswordle, Dangle, Dordle, Framed, Gordle, Heardle, Hello Wordl, IYKYK, Leaderboardle, Lewdle, Lookdle, Lordle of the Rings, Nerdle, Octordle, Peotl, Primel, Quordle, Searchdle, Sedecordle, Squirdle, Star Wordle, Taylordle, Waffle, WARdle, Weddle, Wheredle, Word Hurdle, Worldle, …

Now from Dallin Tucker and Benjamin Tucker comes Gramle, a Wordle-like game where the goal is an IPA transcription of a displayed spectrogram and waveform. According to the About page, "Gramle was created as a collaboration between DT and BVT. It was DT’s high school computer science final project".

It's wonderful that a bright high-school student can now create an impressive interactive web app like this. Further development might well turn this into a useful way to learn about analyzing spectrograms and waveforms — though I suspect that increasing its educational effectiveness might take it in a somewhat less Wordle-ish direction…

The whole X-le thing has become pretty productive. Add -(d)le to a common category word, and there a good chance that the game exists. My first five guesses were all hits:

Birdle, Plantle, Cardle, Colordle, Cloudle, …

"Dogdle" took me to Dogsdle, and "Catdle" doesn't seem to exist. But overall, the libfix -(d)le seems to be more productive than the ADS's Word of the Year choice -ussy.

