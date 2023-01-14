« previous post |

From Ellen Fleming, a reporter for WWLP22 in Chicopee, Massachusetts:

Sometimes that Boston accent slips out when you least expect it pic.twitter.com/urXO2xrQ6E — Ellen Fleming (@EllenFlem) January 12, 2023





The accents of news announcers across the U.S. are much less local — in region or ethnicity or class — than those of their listeners. Like Ellen Fleming, most broadcasters have learned to speak the broadcast standard, at least in their work context. For a discussion of what variety actually is in the U.S., see Rosina Lippi-Green, "The Standard Language Myth", 2000 (reprint from English with an Accent, 1997). For some discussion of the U.K. version, see Magda Kowalska, "The accent of BBC radio presenters", Acta Universitatis Lodziensis 2018, and Kat Eschner, "How a New Accent Overturned BBC Tradition and Messed With the Nazis", Smithsonian Magazine 11/17/2017.

In my experience, discussion of sports — and especially sports talk radio — is the best place in the U.S. mass media to get past Broadcaster English. And not long ago, there was a minor fuss in the U.K. because Lord Digby Jones criticized a BBC sports reporter for g-dropping:

Enough! I can’t stand it anymore! Alex Scott spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word.Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimmin — Lord Digby Jones (@Digbylj) July 30, 2021

For a review of the following controversy, see Miranda Bryant, "BBC’s Alex Scott ‘proud’ of working class accent after peer’s elocution jibe", The Guardian 7/11/2021. It's ironic that as a matter of historical fact, "g-dropping" is the conservative practice, once characteristic of the English upper classes, as discussed in our posts "'G-dropping' as 'non-G-adding'", 10/18/2008, and "The Internet Pilgrim's guide to G-dropping", 5/10/2004.

You can hear how Lord Jones talks (along with his interviewer's approximation of BBC English) here.

And for Alex Scott's presentational style:

