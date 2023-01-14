« previous post |

From Michael Carasik:

I have been wondering whether Gandhi’s “ahimsa” can be related to Hebrew חמס, the reason (per Gen 6:11) that God brought the Flood.

The OED has already assured me that ahimsa is a- (“non”) + himsa , which seems promising.

Michael asks whether this connection is plausible.

Though Sanskrit is an Indo-European language and Hebrew is Semitic, my initial impression is that the connection is not entirely implausible. Here's why.

Hebrew khamás חמס

חָמָס• (khamás) m (plural indefinite חֲמָסִים‎, singular construct חֲמַס־, plural construct חִמְסֵי־‎)

robbery, theft violence, evildoing, injustice, cruelty, rapine, oppression [last three definitions added by VHM]

(source)

Akka. ḫamāṣu (= to oppress), Ethiop. amaḍa (= he oppressed), Syr. חֲמַץ (= he put to shame), and to base חמס.

Klein Dictionary, חָמוּס, Carta Jerusalem; 1st edition, 1987 (source)

Comment by John Huehnergard:

Klein’s cognates for Hebrew ḥāmas (חמס) are unlikely to be correct. Hebrew s (ס) corresponds to s in Akkadian, Arabic, and Ethiopic, not to ṣ. So Hebrew ḥāmas is cognate with Aramaic ḥ-m-s ‘criminality, violence’ (link root ḥms) and, probably, the rare Akkadian words ḫamsu ‘maltreated’, ḫimsātu ‘wrongful possessions’, ḫummusu ’to oppress’ (see conveniently, A Concise Dictionary of Akkadian, 2nd printing, pp. 104, 116, 120), and perhaps Arabic ḫamisa ’to be(come) hard, firm, strict, severe, afflictive’. Semantically similar but etymologically unrelated is Biblical Hebrew ḥ-m-ṣ (with ṣ צ, not s ס), ’to oppress’, which is related to Akkadian ḫamāṣu, Syriac ḥammeṣ, Sabaic ḫmṣ ’to deface (an inscription)’, but probably not to Ethiopic ʕammaḍa.

—————–

Sanskrit hiṃsā हिंसा

From हिंस् (hiṃs), from Proto-Indo-European *ǵʰeys- (“fright”), an extension of *ǵʰey- (“wound, thrust”). See हेषस् (heṣas) for more.

injury, mischief, wrong, harm, hurt (said to be of three kinds: personal, verbal and mental) killing, slaying, destruction, violence robbery, plunder

Derived terms

(source)

—————–

Arabic ḥamās

Hamas is an acronym of the Arabic phrase حركة المقاومة الإسلامية or Ḥarakat al-Muqāwamah al-ʾIslāmiyyah, meaning "Islamic Resistance Movement". This acronym, HMS, was later glossed in the Hamas Covenant by the Arabic word ḥamās (حماس) which itself means "zeal", "strength", or "bravery". In Hebrew, there is a similar-sounding word, ḥāmās (חמס) connoting "violence" and it has been suggested that the phonemic resemblance between the two terms may have conduced to abetting acrimonious relations between Israel and this Palestinian movement.

(source)

This leads me to ponder: how deeply and widely can we go with the notion of triliteral roots?

