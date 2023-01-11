« previous post |

A colleague recently called my attention to "rapid b’ball fans". Carol Kennedy remarked to me that what the colleague intended was "rabid b’ball fans". Carol noted further that her father, Leigh Lisker, an experimental phonetician and specialist on Telugu who was in the departments of linguistics and South Asian Regional Studies at Penn and was also affiliated as a research scientist at Haskins Laboratories, used "rapid" and "rabid" over and over again when he was exploring voice onset times, etc.

If you do a Google search for "rabid fire", you'll get more than 10,000 ghits.

On the same day I encountered "rapid b’ball fans", another interlocutor told me that he had "attained several packages" when he meant to say that he had "obtained several packages".

