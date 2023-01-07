« previous post |

A #StableDiffusion model trained on images of Japanese Kanji characters came up with “Fake Kanji” for novel concepts like Skyscraper, Pikachu, Elon Musk, Deep Learning, YouTube, Gundam, Singularity, etc.



Amazing! Wonderful!

Getting inside the mind of a computer.

For deeper exposure, I warmly recommend that you read some of the following tweets in the thread. An especially great one is that for "Elon Musk", for which all you need to know to interpret it is that 王 (pronounced wáng) means "king".

Now go think like a computer confronting the Chinese writing system.

