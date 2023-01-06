Ask LLOG: "Noticed"?
« previous post | next post »
From D.D.:
Interesting use of “noticed.” I guess it must be Congressional jargon.
[link] House Republicans had planned to hold a conference call to explain to the rank-and-file the prospective rules package deal that leadership wants to cut with McCarthy’s opponents. We laid out the outlines of this hoped-for agreement in the PM edition last night and the AM edition on Wednesday morning.
As of late last night, the call had not been noticed to the broader conference, so we’ll see whether it ultimately comes together.
This use of notice seems to be a more general legal thing — thus a Google search for "been noticed to the" turns up an estimated 115,000 links like these:
[link] The original text has previously been noticed to the public, with the exception of the following
[link] Notice of the November 17, 2022 meeting of the Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors […] has been noticed to the Land Surveyors website since December 2, 2021
[link] It was the testimony of Mr. Angell that the factors and methodology to be employed in order to determine the lobster trap allocation pursuant to Part 15.14.2 of the Marine Fisheries Regulations had been noticed to the public and had been the topic of comments at public hearings
[link] This regular meeting of the Gloucester City planning board has been noticed to the Gloucester City News and the Courier Post in accordance with the open public meetings act.
By some chance, I was previously familiar with this usage, though it struck D.D. as an odd and unexpected piece of jargon. But it's not common enough to have been noticed by the OED or by Wiktionary.
Merriam-Webster has sense 4 "to give a formal notice to" for notice as a transitive verb — but that seems to be wrong, or at least a different usage from the one in the citation pattern above, since it implies that the direct object should be the person or group to whom the "notice" is given, rather than the noticed information itself, with the recipient(s) as an indirect object.
Update: I wondered briefly why observe doesn't allow the same re-arrangement of arguments ("*We observed <SOMETHING> to <SOMEONE>", or "*<SOMETHING> was observed to <SOMEONE>"), until I realized that this use of notice is denominal, parallel to what happens with subpoena in the sense "To summon with a subpoena".
Dick Margulis said,
January 6, 2023 @ 9:01 am
Bog standard for anyone involved in governance at any level. Laws and regulations at all levels of government require covered organizations to notice certain actions to one or another constituency in advance of taking those actions. A zoning board notices the public X days in advance that a hearing is scheduled on petition Y (attached). A condo board notices owners that the attached proposed budget will be voted on at the next meeting. A corporation notices its shareholders that organization Z is proposing a hostile takeover. A federal department notices a 30-day public comment period on revisions to regulation Q.
I think the best gloss would be "gives notice," as in an employee giving two weeks' notice. Yes, it's jargon, in that if you're not involved in any sort of regulated governance, it doesn't come up. But it's certainly common in that context.
David W said,
January 6, 2023 @ 9:39 am
Probably related:
"In English, we do not notify the person of the thing, but notify the thing to the person."
(John Witherspoon, 1781, quoted in Mencken's "American Language", 4th ed., page 6)
On the next page:
"Benjamin Franklin, on his return to the United States in 1785, after nine years in France, was impressed so unpleasantly by to advocate, to notice, to progress, and to oppose that on December 26, 1789, he wrote to Noah Webster to ask for help in putting them down…"
Robert Coren said,
January 6, 2023 @ 10:56 am
David W: In modern speech, at least in my experience, Witherspoon's assertion seems to be exactly backwards.
David L said,
January 6, 2023 @ 11:23 am
@Dick Margulis: I spent quite a bit of time working in federal govt-adjacent areas, and was not familiar with that usage. But I was not involved at all in governmental business of that type.
However, I wonder what's wrong with "notifies" instead of "notices"? Something more than the general desire of lawyers to be a little abstruse?
Dick Margulis said,
January 6, 2023 @ 11:33 am
@David L: Bureaucrats gonna bureaucrat. I describe. I don't excuse.
But there is a subtle difference. I can notify a group that such-and-such is going to happen, but it takes fewer words to say that I notice such-and-such.
Example: "The board noticed the upcoming hearing" vs. "The board notified the public of the upcoming hearing."
This is also related, I assume, to the classified advertising category "legal notices," which I think most people old enough to remember print newspapers will be familiar with.
Breffni said,
January 6, 2023 @ 12:12 pm
NB: The pattern isn't always "notice to ". In the second Google cite of the OP the notice of the meeting is noticed [sic] to a website; and in the fourth one, the meeting has been noticed to two newspapers in accordance with a particular law – so as a legal public notice, not as a press release, for instance. In those cases the indirect object is the medium where the notice gets posted, not the intended viewers of the notice.
Re "notify", I'd say (1) it wouldn't work in cases like those two, and (2) it seems to be confined to cases where there's regulatory or at least procedural requirement of "giving notice". If you notify X of Y, that might be just a courtesy; if you notice Y to X, I imagine that means "I took the procedurally required step of notifying X of Y". Admittedly I'm basing this only on the evidence in this post, never having encountered the usage before.
Breffni said,
January 6, 2023 @ 12:17 pm
First sentence should read: The pattern isn't always "notice <something> to <someone>."