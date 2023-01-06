« previous post | next post »

From D.D.:

Interesting use of “noticed.” I guess it must be Congressional jargon.

[link] House Republicans had planned to hold a conference call to explain to the rank-and-file the prospective rules package deal that leadership wants to cut with McCarthy’s opponents. We laid out the outlines of this hoped-for agreement in the PM edition last night and the AM edition on Wednesday morning.

As of late last night, the call had not been noticed to the broader conference, so we’ll see whether it ultimately comes together.

This use of notice seems to be a more general legal thing — thus a Google search for "been noticed to the" turns up an estimated 115,000 links like these:

[link] The original text has previously been noticed to the public, with the exception of the following

[link] Notice of the November 17, 2022 meeting of the Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors […] has been noticed to the Land Surveyors website since December 2, 2021

[link] It was the testimony of Mr. Angell that the factors and methodology to be employed in order to determine the lobster trap allocation pursuant to Part 15.14.2 of the Marine Fisheries Regulations had been noticed to the public and had been the topic of comments at public hearings

[link] This regular meeting of the Gloucester City planning board has been noticed to the Gloucester City News and the Courier Post in accordance with the open public meetings act.

By some chance, I was previously familiar with this usage, though it struck D.D. as an odd and unexpected piece of jargon. But it's not common enough to have been noticed by the OED or by Wiktionary.

Merriam-Webster has sense 4 "to give a formal notice to" for notice as a transitive verb — but that seems to be wrong, or at least a different usage from the one in the citation pattern above, since it implies that the direct object should be the person or group to whom the "notice" is given, rather than the noticed information itself, with the recipient(s) as an indirect object.

Update: I wondered briefly why observe doesn't allow the same re-arrangement of arguments ("*We observed <SOMETHING> to <SOMEONE>", or "*<SOMETHING> was observed to <SOMEONE>"), until I realized that this use of notice is denominal, parallel to what happens with subpoena in the sense "To summon with a subpoena".

