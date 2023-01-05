« previous post |

I've always associated the phrase eke out with cases where what's eked out is something good. That's the implication of the Merriam-Webster entry:

1: to make up for the deficiencies of : SUPPLEMENT

eked out his income by getting a second job

2: to make (a supply) last by economy

And similarly from the Wiktionary entry:

1. (transitive) To supplement.

The old man eked out his pension by selling vegetables from his garden.

2. (transitive) To obtain with difficulty or effort.

He eked out a living selling vegetables from the garden.

Wiktionary's etymology supports this view:

From obsolete eke (“to add to, augment; to increase”) + out.

But in a recent story by Michelle Goldberg ("Leopards Eat Kevin McCarthy’s Face", NYT 1/4/2023), what's eked out is a humiliating failure:

Kevin McCarthy nurtured the spirit of reactionary nihilism in the Republican Party, first by trying to harness the energy of the Tea Party for his own ambition, and then by his near-total capitulation to Donald Trump. Now the chaotic forces he abetted have, at least for the moment, derailed his goal of becoming House speaker, subjecting him to multiple public humiliations at what was supposed to be his moment of triumph.

It is still possible that McCarthy will manage to eke this thing out by making even more concessions to the growing bloc of Republicans who oppose him.

Here "this thing" is definitely not something to be made to last or supplemented — this eke out seems to mean something like "salvage". That's consistent with M-W's "make up for the deficiencies of", except that I'm used to the deficiencies in question being desirable things like money, food, or water, which are eked out by careful rationing or supplementation. Ms. Goldberg's idea is that Mr. McCarthy will "make up for the deficiencies" of his "multiple public humiliations" by ending them, not by making them last longer or supplementing them with other failures.

The "salvage" sense of eke out is rare at best, but I've found at least one other example, from Politico in 2012:

If all the Democrats eke out the remaining uncalled races, they will pick up eight total seats this cycle.

