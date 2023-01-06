« previous post |

Dave Thomas recently watched a Chinese movie with a liberal sprinkling (more than fifty instances) of alphabet letters substituting for Chinese characters in the closed captions. The title of the movie is "Yǒng bù huítóu 永不回頭" ("Never Back Off" [official English title]; "Never Look Back"). Here's a small selection of the partially alphabetized expressions:

bié B wǒ 别B我 | B = bī 逼 || "don't force / push me"

nǐ shì gè chòuBzi 你是个臭B子 | B = bī 屄 || "you are a stinky / smelly cunt"

xiānlǐhòuB 先礼后B | B = bīng 兵 || "first courtesy, then force / first diplomacy, then military might"

wǒ BB tā 我BB他 | B = bī 逼 || "I gave him a push / I forced him"

sǒngD 怂D | D = dàn 蛋 || "coward"

gǔnD 滚D | D = dàn 蛋 || "get out; get the hell out; fuck off; begone", lit., "roll out like an egg"

húndàn 混D | D = dàn 蛋 || "asshole; scumbag; mother fucker; jerk; bastard; peckerhead", lit., "confused / mixed-up / muddled egg"

wángbā D 王八D | D = dàn 蛋 || "bastard; son of a bitch / gun", lit., "egg of a cuckold / tortoise / turtle / man who works in a brothel / (Jin, derogatory) suona [from the Pinyin romanization of Mandarin 嗩吶／唢呐 (suǒnà), from Persian سورنا‎ (sornâ); doublet of zurna] player" (source)

gāolìD 高利D | D = dài 贷 || "usury; usurious loan"

wǒ D qián 我D钱 | D = de 的 || "my money"

nǐ zěnme hái zhège G zásuì de yàngzi? 你怎么还这个G杂碎的样子？| G = gǒu 狗 || "why do you still look like dog offal / entrails?" — cf. the last item below

bào J 报J | J = jǐng 警 || "call the police"

hànJ 汉J | J = jiān 奸 || "traitor"

yī bǐ huìK 一笔汇K | K = kuǎn 款 || "a remittance"

tā zài Mguó 他在M国 | M = měi 美 || "he's in America"

nǐ zhīdào gè P ya! 你知道个P呀！| P = pì 屁 || "you don't know shit!", lit. "you know a fart!"

tā zǎo jiù Qbì 他早就Q毙 | Q = qiāng 枪 || "he was shot long ago"

tóu shàng lā S 头上拉S | S = shǐ 屎 || "shit on the head"

wǒ zá S nǐ 我砸S你！| S = sǐ 死 || "I'll smash you to death!"

fǎyuàn qǐ S 法院起S | S = sù 诉 || "bring a suit in court"

hái TM zuò báirìmèng 还TM做白日梦 | TM = tāmā 他妈 || "still fucking daydreaming"

n ǐ shì yī gè Xmǎn shìfàng fàn, bā nián Xqí 你是一个X满释放犯，八年X期 | X = xíng 刑 || "you are an ex-convict who had an eight-year term"

jiānY dà shítáng 监Y大食堂 | Y = yù 狱 || "prison cafeteria"

qù Yháng kāi gè hù 去Y行开个户 | Y = yín 银 || "go to a bank and open an account"

zhè shì shénme Ylǐ 这是什么Y理? | Y = wāi 歪 || "what kind of nonsense is this?" — N.B.: this is a peculiar type of Roman letter substitution for a Chinese character where the sound of the letter, rather than its spelling in Hanyu Pinyin, is operative; it's not a fluke, since I've encountered it more than once

zhè shì Z hòu yīcì 这是Z后一次 | Z = zuì 最 || "this is the last time" — this is a very common letter substitution for a Chinese character

Zkuǎn jiāo bù chūlái Z款交不出来 | Z = zhài 债 || "can't pay the debt"

gǒu Zzhǒng 狗Z种 | Z = zá 杂 || "mongrel"

The ready substitution of letters for characters shows that many Chinese speakers are familiar and comfortable with the concept of spelling both for English and for Mandarin. Since the lingo in question is that of the prison world, it also shows that this is not a feature of the language of the highly educated, but is typical even of individuals of middling literacy.

Selected readings

Permalink