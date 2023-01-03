Ask LLOG: Furniture?
Bob Ladd wrote to ask about the word furniture, found in a note at the end of an online Guardian story (Ollie Neas, "‘Burned the hill down’: billionaire’s runaway fireworks spark New Zealand furore", 1/3/2023), which read
This article was amended on 3 January 2023. The original furniture said the fireworks display was on Christmas Eve. This was incorrect and has been removed.
That note now has "subheading" in place of "furniture":
And shortly after the original query, Bob sent in the answer — according to the Guardian's own "Newspaper terminology" page, "Page furniture" means "everything on the page except pictures or text of stories".
The term subheading didn't seem quite right to me, because the corrected date information is actually in in a picture caption:
I always through that subheading (or subhead, or whatever) referred to the summary line below the headline, as below in the cited article:
But maybe I'm wrong — the Wiktionary entry suggests that I might be. The Guardian's "Newspaper terminology" page doesn't have an entry for subheading, so there's no answer from that quarter.
Meanwhile, on the furniture front, the Wiktionary entry does give us sense #7:
(journalism) Any material on the page other than the text and pictures of stories.
The OED hasn't caught up with this one yet, but does offer a palette of vaguely analogous senses, including
Apparel, dress, outfit, personal belongings.
Armour, accoutrements, weapons, munitions of war.
The harness, housings, trappings, etc. of a horse or other draught animal […] Similarly, the hood, bells, etc. of a hawk.
Hangings and ornamental drapery; also, the coverlets and linen for a bed.
Implements, tools, utensils; rigging, stores, and tackle of a ship; military engines and defensive works.
…and especially:
Accessories, appendages. (Formerly also plural in the same sense.) Now only technical in specific applications; used, e.g., for the finger-plates, handles, locks, etc. of a door; the plates and handles, etc. of a coffin; and the like; spec. the mountings of a rifle.
plural. Adjuncts or condiments of a salad.
(Printing), the wooden inclosing strips and quoins which surround the matter in the chase.
Dick Margulis said,
January 3, 2023 @ 11:14 am
I understood the word immediately as being an extension of the (letterpress) printing term. Newspaper editorial departments have greater intimacy with the production departments than exists in most other types of publishing, and the crossover of printers' jargon would be expected. It's not much of a leap from wooden spacers used to fill out a forme to subheads, decks, and pull quotes used to fill out a page, especially fifty years after the last time anyone saw an example of the former.
One of the most remarkable aspects of a printed newspaper is that every day, when it goes to press, all the pages are filled to the margins. Furniture helps.
David L said,
January 3, 2023 @ 11:59 am
Many years ago I worked for a British publication (a weekly, not a daily), and we always referred to picture captions as captions; subheads (or subheds) were exactly what you say they are.
I never came across the word 'furniture.' We were in the process of moving (painfully) from old-style linotype machines to yer fancy digital layout and photolitho. It may be that some publications held on to the old jargon longer than others.