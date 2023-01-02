« previous post |

We have been discussing the Yiddish word "glat", albeit with a lot of loose ends (see "Glat perch and medicare yam" (12/19/22). Having gained some additional information, it is worthwhile taking another look.

From a colleague:

I am very familiar with the word Glat, or Glatt. It is often used together with the word kosher. Glatt is Yiddish for "smooth". This word relates to meat and poultry and is never used with fish. Perhaps Chinese borrowed this word because Israel exports food items to China, including fish?

What Is Glatt Kosher?

For meat to be kosher, it must come from a kosher animal slaughtered in a kosher way. Glatt kosher takes it further; the meat must also come from an animal with adhesion-free or smooth lungs. The word glatt is Yiddish for "smooth" (the Hebrew word is chalak). In kashrut, glatt refers to the lungs of animals and is primarily concerned with the meat of adult herd animals, such as cows and buffalo. On occasion, small adhesions may be removed from the lungs, and the animal is still worthy of the glatt kosher label. The catch is that calves, sheep, deer, and fowl (chicken, turkey, and duck) must be glatt to be deemed kosher at all in the U.S. If one of these products is labeled "glatt," it is misleading because if it were not glatt, it would not be kosher. After it's slaughtered according to kashrut, the animal is opened and examined to determine whether the lungs are smooth. If defects are found on the lungs during the inspection, the meat is considered treif (torn, non-kosher).

I eat only kosher food. Every observant Jew knows most of the rules of kashrut, its a matter of survival. One of the rabbis I know is in charge of inspections of food processing plants in a big part of North America. Here is the link where you can read more about glatt.

They probably included the word glatt to advertise fish as nearly perfect. Who knows, maybe there's a Jewish community in the area of the shop where the picture was taken? Also, the Russian / Ukrainian word "gladkiy" гладкий means the same thing. Given that Yiddish is the language of East European Jews, there could be a connection there.

Note that Russian / Ukrainian "gladkiy" гладкий is inherited from Proto-Slavic *gladъkъ < Proto-Balto-Slavic *glā́ˀdus ("smooth") from Proto-Indo-European *gʰleh₂dʰ- ("bright, shining; smooth"), possible reanalyzed root of *gʰleh₂- +‎ *-dʰh₁eti possible reanalyzed root of *gʰleh₂- +‎ *-dʰh₁eti, metathesized from *ǵʰelh₂- (“to shine”). (see here, here, here, here, here, and here)

Cf. Danish and Luxembourish glat ("slippery; smooth") < Old High German (*)glad, northern variant of glat, from Proto-Germanic *gladaz, whence also Old English glæd, Old Norse glaðr. The modern final -t is irregularly generalised from the uninflected stem. (source)

Cf. also glatt:

English

Borrowed from Yiddish גלאַט‎ (glat, “smooth”). Doublet of glad.

( , of an , Judaism Yinglishof an animal ) Having none of a particular kind of adhesion on the outside of its lungs; only meat from a glatt animal can be kosher. ( , by extension , of food , Judaism Yinglishby extensionof food ) Having no ingredients from animals that are not glatt.

German

From Middle High German and Old High German glat, from Proto-West Germanic *glad.

without roughness or unevenness: smooth; sleek, slick; even; clean (of a shave or cut); straight (of hair) ein glatter Bruch ― a clean break

slippery (from e.g. ice, but not from grease)

from grease) ( figuratively ) smooth ( without difficulty, problems, or unexpected consequences or incidents ) alles läuft glatt ― everything is running smoothly

etc.

Norwegian Nynorsk

Borrowed from German glatt.

happily; in a happy and positive manner

(source)

Yiddish glat גלאַט

From Middle High German and Old High German glat, from Proto-West Germanic *glad.

1. smooth

(source)

Selected readings

