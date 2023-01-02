More on glat(t)
We have been discussing the Yiddish word "glat", albeit with a lot of loose ends (see "Glat perch and medicare yam" (12/19/22). Having gained some additional information, it is worthwhile taking another look.
From a colleague:
For meat to be kosher, it must come from a kosher animal slaughtered in a kosher way. Glatt kosher takes it further; the meat must also come from an animal with adhesion-free or smooth lungs.
The word glatt is Yiddish for "smooth" (the Hebrew word is chalak). In kashrut, glatt refers to the lungs of animals and is primarily concerned with the meat of adult herd animals, such as cows and buffalo. On occasion, small adhesions may be removed from the lungs, and the animal is still worthy of the glatt kosher label.
The catch is that calves, sheep, deer, and fowl (chicken, turkey, and duck) must be glatt to be deemed kosher at all in the U.S. If one of these products is labeled "glatt," it is misleading because if it were not glatt, it would not be kosher.
After it's slaughtered according to kashrut, the animal is opened and examined to determine whether the lungs are smooth. If defects are found on the lungs during the inspection, the meat is considered treif (torn, non-kosher).
Note that Russian / Ukrainian "gladkiy" гладкий is inherited from Proto-Slavic *gladъkъ < Proto-Balto-Slavic *glā́ˀdus ("smooth") from Proto-Indo-European *gʰleh₂dʰ- ("bright, shining; smooth"), possible reanalyzed root of *gʰleh₂- + *-dʰh₁eti possible reanalyzed root of *gʰleh₂- + *-dʰh₁eti, metathesized from *ǵʰelh₂- (“to shine”). (see here, here, here, here, here, and here)
Cf. Danish and Luxembourish glat ("slippery; smooth") < Old High German (*)glad, northern variant of glat, from Proto-Germanic *gladaz, whence also Old English glæd, Old Norse glaðr. The modern final -t is irregularly generalised from the uninflected stem. (source)
Cf. also glatt:
English
Borrowed from Yiddish גלאַט (glat, “smooth”). Doublet of glad.
- (Yinglish, of an animal, Judaism) Having none of a particular kind of adhesion on the outside of its lungs; only meat from a glatt animal can be kosher.
- (Yinglish, by extension, of food, Judaism) Having no ingredients from animals that are not glatt.
German
From Middle High German and Old High German glat, from Proto-West Germanic *glad.
- without roughness or unevenness: smooth; sleek, slick; even; clean (of a shave or cut); straight (of hair)
-
ein glatter Bruch ― a clean break
-
- slippery (from e.g. ice, but not from grease)
- (figuratively) smooth (without difficulty, problems, or unexpected consequences or incidents)
-
alles läuft glatt ― everything is running smoothly
-
etc.
Norwegian Nynorsk
happily; in a happy and positive manner
(source)
Yiddish glat גלאַט
From Middle High German and Old High German glat, from Proto-West Germanic *glad.
1. smooth
(source)
martin schwartz said,
January 2, 2023 @ 10:41 pm
The spelling "glatt" for the Yiddish word is a Germanism,
Yiddishists would transcribe it as "glat".@ the cited (Jewish) "colleague": I do not disagree as to content of what is said, but I must note that in the context of Yiddish "glat and "kósher"", and in the interest of preserving Yiddish culture, I personally would not use the Israeli (*Sephardic) Hebrew kashrút (alongdside kashér
= 'kosher'), but the Yiddish káshres, which goes back to the same
ancient Hebrew prototype (with final linguodental spirant (theta).
Btw 'treif"/treyf/ is also the Yiddish pronunciation of a Hebrew term. As for fish, I would opine that "glat" does not apply;
the smoothness of fish lungs is not a criterion for the fish being kosher; all fish are equally kosher UNLESS the fish does not have fins and (ganoid) scales. Thus even stugeon does not meet the traditional criteria for their being kosher fish. Thus I would caution,
"caviar, emptor". I have long assumed the Yiddish surname
Glatshteyn 'Smoothstone' preserves the older mg. of Gladstone,
but I see online an etymology from Lanarkshire Scottish
Gledstane where the first element (supposedly) is from
Old English gleado 'kite' . Whether this is Norrish kite
or not I know not.
martin schwartz said,
January 2, 2023 @ 11:50 pm
for the IE antecedence, it is problematic to
involve/invoke a root with palatal aspirated g-. since that would give Slavic *z, not g-, but there may have been parallel
IE CVC roots with initial palatal and velar roots in this broad semantic field–worth checking, perhaps.
wanda said,
January 3, 2023 @ 2:34 am
"the smoothness of fish lungs is not a criterion for the fish being kosher"
Most fish lack lungs. Instead, they have gills to collect oxygen. Although some of the earliest fish had lungs, in most fish, the lungs evolved into the swim bladder. Lungs only persisted in the fish lineages that took to land (which include us, and which we usually don't call "fish") and in the lungfish. (I have no idea whether lungfish have the right kind of scales or enough of a fin to be kosher, and a quick Internet search doesn't pull anything up either.) So it's a good thing that the smoothness of fish lungs is not a criterion for fish being kosher.