"Language Resources for Charting Linguistic Diversity in Neuroexpansive Populations"
Julia Parish-Morris's keynote speech at LREC-2022 — "Language Resources for Charting Linguistic Diversity in Neuroexpansive Populations":
mg said,
July 23, 2022 @ 6:28 pm
What is meant by "neuroexpansive populations"? I don't have time to listen to a 40 minute talk when I don't know if I'm interested in it. Thanks.
[(myl) Julia answer that specific question here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYx0zhZnzko&t=2043s
]
Antonio L. Banderas said,
July 23, 2022 @ 6:47 pm
TRANSCRIPT
so welcome uh to this afternoon keynote talk uh i'm chris here from the linguistic data consortium uh good afternoon i hope you all had a good lunch because we have a full program we're gonna begin now it's my great if brief pleasure to introduce our invited speaker for this planetary session julia parish morris julia holds appointments as assistant professor of psychology in psychiatry um at the pearlman school of medicine at the university of pennsylvania and as a scientist level three i don't know what that means in the department of child and adolescent psychiatry and behavioral science and in the department of biomedical and health and informatics at the children's hospital sorry about that children's hospital of philadelphia uh when we first met julia in 2013 having recognized the shift away from some of the disciplines that we had worked in um that had been declared solve problems prematurely in our opinion we began looking for new collaborators in fields that needed language data and of course which fields don't and in which we could find researchers who were open to new methodologies and were willing to collaborate with us when we visited children's hospital the center for autism research the director robert schultz introduced us to a promising postdoctoral researcher who was working on something that was very unusual then the intersection of language and clinical research julia was insightful enthusiastic energetic and she understood the importance of robust methodology in research over the intervening years julia has built not only her own career by acquiring an impressive list of honors and awards by publishing more than 55 peer-reviewed manuscripts book chapters reviews and commentaries by developing a research group that includes multiple external collaborators and is now producing research at a staggering and in fact accelerating pace but more important as she notes by mentoring a team of similar similarly minded researchers mainly women many women and minorities in the group you heard at the opening session from nicoletta about the importance in elrec of the focus on under-resourced version languages under resourced ways of talking julia brings a very different very personal perspective and a strong devotion to the problem of addressing the issues of linguistic diversity in a very specific and often overlooked type her work embraces a neuroexpansive view of language that doesn't ignore clinical populations nor does it acknowledge them but then treat them as deficient rather she looks at the language of the people that we call autistic as one more dimension of linguistic diversity that has to form part of our new world view and so with that i'm happy to introduce to you julia parish mars [Applause] thank you so much chris for that flattering introduction i'd like to start by saying how incredibly honored i am to be here with all of you or should i move them closer better i'm very very honored to be here to speak with all of you today i'd like to thank the lrac committee and elra of course as well as i've i wanted to say how beautiful it was to go through and read the program as well as the actual proceedings in advance so i was able to have a picture of what everyone has brought to this conference and really the diversity of methods and approaches and perspectives that i saw in those proceedings was just really staggering so i appreciate very much all the work that all of you are doing so today i'm going to talk to you about language resources the importance of language resources for looking at linguistic diversity in ex in populations that are neuro expansive and by that i mean many many populations um that are categorized as psychiatric populations or mental illness or neurodevelopmental differences primarily i'm going to talk with you about autism but a lot of the things i say can also apply to many many other clinical categories so just two notes before i start uh it's some stakeholders in the autism community prefer what we call identity first language so this is where we would say something like autistic person or autistic child and others prefer person first language so individual with autism or child with autism i use both fairly interchangeably throughout the talk i'm also going to mention sex differences a fair amount and i recognize that the world health organization defines gender as a social construct and sex refers to biology however obviously we know it's not that simple there's a lot of overlap there's a lot of complexity in what is defining sex and gender in this talk i refer to biological sexes assigned at birth all right so just briefly today's talk i'm going to discuss spoken language as a biobehavioral marker in healthcare i'm going to give you an overview of what we know about autism and then i'm going to talk specifically about language resources for autism what are the big gaps and the next steps that we need in order to fully include voices from the autistic community in the research that we do all right so uh if anyone has ever heard the buzz phrase digital biomarkers they're kind of a big thing in healthcare they hold a lot of promise for improving reproducibility scalability and the expense of outcomes assessments for things like clinical trials for new drugs or new interventions as well as developing profiles of individuals so we can personalize interventions to improve people's outcomes so this is kind of broadly across all of healthcare everyone is looking for digital biomarkers but what we've noticed is that linguistic markers which reflect variation in underlying brain function are very very promising specifically for mental health applications so this has had quite a long history in dementia research as well as research that's being um presented here at elrec psychosis research by my colleagues sunny tang and mark liberman and then autism as well so there's new research showing that linguistic markers of autism can be collected and distinguished from other conditions so i'm talking mostly about spoken language so text-based approaches hold a lot of value and you can learn a lot of things from studying just written text you know in blog posts send social media but spoken language contains special richness so the prosody so things like tempo and pace and pitch and voice quality as well as paralinguistic markers can really only come out in their full richness in spoken language recordings this may be especially important for affective disorders like depression there are efforts underway to create standard spoken language processing pipelines for mental health applications but there are many many challenges that remain and at this conference there are a couple of presentations that hopefully will further outline those challenges so just to jump into the meat of what i want to talk to you about today i'm sure that everyone here has heard of autism maybe you have been affected by autism in your family or you have you know friends or or children that you know who might be diagnosed with autism but i'd like to just talk about what the state of the art is right now in terms of what we know so autism is a neurodevelopmental condition and by that we just mean that it's brain based and it's often diagnosed in childhood the estimated prevalence varies around the globe right now the most recent estimates in the united states anyway from the cdc is about 1 in 44 u.s school children and this has gone up over the years it's diagno it's diagnosed significantly more often in boys than girls and this is true in some other neurodevelopmental conditions as well with about a four to one boy girl ratio interestingly autism doesn't seem to be just one thing it's highly highly heterogeneous and i'm going to mention that multiple times in this talk because it really influences the way that we have to think about the science we do within autism the heterogeneity is so vast that we really have to change our methods so we sometimes refer to this as many autisms and you may have heard the phrase if you've met one child with autism then you've met one child with autism about 30 percent of individuals diagnosed with autism remain minimally verbal and many individuals with autism also have co-occurring id intellectual disability used to be referred to as mental retardation but that number is as sits at about 30 percent the core features of autism probably the most well-known feature of autism is social communication impairments so this is things like having a hard time communicating your wants and needs reduced eye contact reduced ability perhaps to make friends in person to hold conversations gesture seems to be impacted with an autism a whole number of communicative signals seem to be different in autism the other core area of autism that kind of defines the condition is repetitive behaviors and restricted interests so this may be extensive knowledge about something stereotyped like trains or baseball stats or horses just a lot of information about it and these interests tend to be singular and very intense um there's another component that that is often lumped in with repetitive behaviors and restricted interests and this is uh sensory differences so sometimes individuals with autism will have a hard time with loud noises or not like bright lights or flashing lights tactile senses may be heightened in autism this is a tricky one because some people are diagnosed with autism since uh you know as adults however as part of the criteria for being diagnosed with autism these symptoms need to be present since early childhood so either the individual themself is able to recall these symptoms being present in childhood or a parent or a sibling is able to recall them but if there is a sudden onset of any of these symptoms in adulthood then usually clinicians will think of something like schizophrenia or ocd other kind of differential diagnoses that would not be autism since autism by definition needs to be present since early childhood and this fourth one i think is a tricky one because of the heterogeneity of autism sometimes people can meet all the criteria for autism but they don't consider themselves um as having a hard time functioning in everyday life so in order to have a clinical diagnosis of autism it needs to interfere with everyday functioning so in some way the person needs to feel as though they're not achieving their full potential or that they would they have goals that they're having a hard time meeting because of their autism symptoms this can be something like having a job or having a friendship network so it needs to interfere now this is a fun one autism is not a lonely condition at all it almost never occurs alone more often than not individuals who have autism have co-occurring conditions about 40 percent of folks with autism also qualify for an adhd diagnosis another 30 to 40 qualifies having an anxiety diagnosis seizures and epilepsy are very common in autism autism although not defined by genetics is associated with having a genetic condition like 22q deletion there's fairly high intellectual disability in in autism language impairment depression eating disorders you name it autism is very often accompanied by these other conditions as well so how do we diagnose something as complicated and heterogeneous as autism well humans do it right so this because autism is fundamentally a condition of relating to other humans expert clinician consensus is still our very best bet for diagnosing autism so what this means is that clinicians take all the information from parents from other folks in the child's life teachers observing the child themselves and they make a decision about whether or not the child qualifies having an autism diagnosis there's no genetic tests or blood tests that can tell you whether a child has autism and there's no brain scan although there are a number of brain differences that have been identified there is no scan to tell you whether or not a child has autism so this fact that autism is based on observable behavior using human judgment has a few limitations right so first of all it's super expensive you know we pay our clinicians pretty well and it takes a lot of time to do a good autism assessment so it costs money it also has it can be challenging there are long wait lists for a good autism assessment and so sometimes families get frustrated because their child will have signs of autism at 18 months or two years and they might not get a diagnosis until age three or four at which point many opportunities for early intervention have have passed them by clinicians are also you know their biggest strength is that they're humans but also one of their biggest weaknesses is that they're humans so sometimes you can show two clinicians the same child and they will come to different decisions about whether or not that child has autism so there's imperfect agreement there's room for improvement when it comes to clinician judgment this is also the case in areas of potential bias so clinicians are human beings what we what we know is that certain groups of children get diagnosed much later than others girls tend to be diagnosed much later than boys children who are non-white or from parents who are not as highly educated tend to get diagnosed later and then also children who are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds children whose families are bilingual or have immigrant status tend to be diagnosed later so there are a lot of biases and barriers structural barriers as well as individual biases that make it difficult for certain groups of children to get an autism diagnosis and thus access to services so i always get asked this question what causes autism the answer is we don't know there's no single cause identified we do know that there's a pretty strong familial component so there is a lot of genetic heritability in autism many families with autism we call multiplex families which means that they have more than one autistic child identical quin twin concordance is less than 100 which means that it is not 100 genetic there are some hints about what some environmental factors might be for example older moms older dads have a slightly higher chance of having a child with autism but what i need to emphasize is that all of these environmental factors are represent a small percentage of increased risk not increased incidence so that's a very big difference it's kind of if you have a bunch of these genetic and environmental factors together that increases your likelihood of having a child that's ultimately diagnosed with autism autism is becoming much more common it's diagnosed more frequently each year around the globe there seem to be a bunch of reasons why that all have you know good justification for them it's possible that we're just recognizing something that was already there so improved recognition more education of clinicians parents teachers etc might improve our recognition of autism it's also the case that because autism is defined entirely through behavior that it's because we've changed the definition multiple times so there was a time when autism had a very strict definition and only a small number of children met that definition then in 1994 the definition at least in the u.s changed the umbrella became much larger and so many many more children qualified as having an autism diagnosis and then in 2015 it contracted back so these kinds of definition changes have really changed who qualifies as having autism and who doesn't we also have a recognized issue with diagnostic reclassification so many children who were diagnosed as mr or id have now become diagnosed with autism plus mr or id and this makes a lot of sense there aren't a lot of marches or drives for a cure for intellectual disability but there is a lot more hope and support for parents who have a child with autism and so it makes sense that if we kind of have more resources in this area parents and clinicians are going to funnel children towards an autism diagnosis and this is not necessarily a bad thing and then of course i do think that there are actual increases due to genetic and environmental factors so one of the exciting things about the past 20 years in autism research is that autistic people have really begun to come together and form active communities and become involved in research so many of the research studies that i do now have a panel of autistic stakeholders that give input on every aspect of research design the study questions that we have how we present our data and it's been incredibly valuable to have that perspective in the research so it's really kind of community involved research one of the things that we've learned over the past few years is that what we have seems to be not just a problem of individuals with autism not understanding neurotypical folks but kind of the reverse is true as well that if all of us could just meet one another as you know aliens with no preconceived judgments um we could all work on understanding the other person a little bit better so we've we term this the double empathy problem that when we're having a conversation both people need to do some work to understand the other person's perspective not just autistic people so our current research approach is not really focused on curing autism because we now recognize that it's not really something that can be or that we would want to cure obviously when there is a little child who is self-harming or who's not speaking then we need to provide interventions for that child by the same token when there is an adult who is functioning you know as well as they would like to function and are holding a job and are quite satisfied and just a little bit different then obviously that's not something we would want to be out to cure so the two goals of most research within autism at this point is to help society and by that i mean the world to appreciate the idea of narrow expansiveness and not not all brains have to work the same and in fact it's much richer and a better life when not all brains do work the same and remove some barriers to access and then integrate through structural change to make sure that jobs are understanding about neuroexpansiveness employers the government you know individuals communities and then also to help autistic people access tools and develop skill sets that are necessary to achieve their own personal goals so something like if one of your goals is to have a job to maintain friendships to eventually marry what are the tools that we can help equip autistic people with to help them achieve those goals all right so this comes to um where all of you are so very very valuable i mean all of you are valuable for the first part of the talk too but you're all experts in language resources and so i just wanted to talk a little bit about where some of the big gaps are in terms of the autistic community and language resources so first of all just to set the stage a little bit why might share language resources be so important for autism and this is where chris and i and mark and all the folks at the linguistic data consortium have been putting our heads together for years um how to do this and why it's so important i think has been a big driver for us so as i mentioned before autism is highly heterogeneous and so is autistic language at the same time there is high demand for better interventions and supports so the kinds of interventions that we have right now for autism are good and clinicians themselves modify them a lot but what we don't have is kind of a rigorous personalized medicine approach to understanding individual profiles of communication and autism and being able to uh to create personalized interventions that really target those weaknesses by using the strengths that each individual shows so this is the goal is kind of personalized intervention supports to help individuals achieve their goals but where do we start on that really big goal um one way that we've done this is by reviewing the literature to see how is autistic language described how has it been described for the last 80 years so some people have described um the language of children with autism as sing-songy other ones have described it as monotonous others have said that it's stilted some have said it's too quiet others have said it's too loud sometimes you can talk too much about certain topics or maybe you're looking and you don't talk enough sometimes pauses are described as too long and other times it's described as very interrupting the child just can't wait to say what they want to say so with all of these uh descriptions in the literature it's hard to know really where to start when characterizing autistic language so we thought a lot about why all these conflicting results are out there in the literature and i think one big obvious reason is lack of power so traditional research samples are just very small um they're too small to examine potential factors that contribute to why we found all these contrasting findings some examples that we found in our own lab in our own research sex differences is a really big one so you heard how autism there's a four to one sex ratio males to females often research samples have too few too female participants to actually assess sex differences and what happens is that then everyone is lumped into one sample and any meaningful sex differences are just washed out or they become noise which leads to conflicting results across different studies that have different ratios of males to females sometimes even more concerningly the typically developing sample or the neurotypical sample will have primarily females and the autistic sample will have primarily males and then it's said that there's an autistic difference which we can all surmise might have something to do with the sex differences in the ratio and by each group the other thing that often happens in autism research because our samples are so small is that we have a poor understanding of age differences across um development and autism so samples are often lumping together six-year-olds and seventeen-year-olds without the power or longitudinal ability to kind of track children and use them as their own controls over time and then as i mentioned before co-occurring conditions oftentimes when researchers are interested in autism they'll pretty much only ask the question are you diagnosed with autism yes or no but if you were to ask other questions are you diagnosed with depression you would also find that out too and that might change the way that a person speaks for example their prosody might be flattered due to the depression and not new due to the autism the other big reason i think why we have conflict conflicting results in autism research is poor ecological validity so by ecological validity i mean how well do the studies that we conduct translate to the real world so most autism research relies on things like standardized language tests spoken word lists written text online and blog posts and chat forums and sentence reading and now these things can teach us some things right they can definitely teach us some things but most lab-based studies opt for rigorous experimental control and thus sacrifice naturalism or realism so spoken conversations are ecologically valid it's great like a get to know you sort of like you'd get to know someone in a store or in a library or in a bar but they're also super messy and they're really hard to study but of course for a relational condition like autism that is where the magic lies right like no one's going to judge a person with autism based on their spoken word lists but they are going to judge them based on their conversational ability so it can be really difficult to pinpoint what makes a good conversation so if you think about it what is it that makes you walk away from a conversation feeling like yeah that was really good what are all the the myriad things that happened during the course of that conversation it has to do with the pace it has to do with alignment it has to do with topic following and bringing something new to the conversation it also has to do with eye contact and gestures and how close you sit and whether that's culturally appropriate and it's very very challenging to quantify all these things but until we know the ingredients for kind of what makes a successful conversation we can't help individuals with autism or equip them with the tools to help meet their social goals so in order to better support autistic people and to educate non-autistic people we need to focus on spoken conversations so what we need are really large samples right we need sufficient power to examine multiple effects this includes not only obvious things like sex gender age co-occurring conditions but we also need to be able to look at enculturation bilingualism linguistic subgroups and code switching and mixing because people with autism do all these things we also need to focus mostly on conversational data with some supplemental structured elicitations a whole variety of tasks to get a 360 degree view of individuals with autism and their communication we also need to focus a lot more on the conversation partner so it's not just what the individual with autism brings to the conversation but also what their partner brings um we need to match them up with all different kinds of people to see how the conversation plays out this includes autistic plus autistic dyads autistic plus neurotypical dyads same sex and opposite sex conversations longitudinal samples i cannot under emphasize the importance of using a child as their own control to understand their behavior that's really really critical and cross-linguistic designs are some wonderful cross-linguistic designs coming out but we need much larger samples because the conclusion of most of these studies is that we actually really don't know we need to share data sets with quality labeling so we need many researchers to tackle this question from diverse angles and this brings us very nicely to the challenges associated with doing language research and autism autism i'm sorry if that is small autism is still diagnosed by a clinician so it's really expensive and time consuming to do a good job with it however i don't want to say the covid pandemic's been good too soon right but it has shifted our reliance to virtual assessments parent questionnaires and self-report in a way that we didn't have before but larger samples are always going to mean lighter phenotyping so we're just going to have to recognize that that's a trade-off and do the best we can this is kind of something that i'm sure everyone here is familiar with especially if you worked with any clinical populations humans are still very necessary for data processing in clinical populations asr errors compounded every step of the way and fully automated approaches are still less accurate for each of these groups separately right children people with atypical speech patterns and conversations diarization is still a huge challenge and then of course the elephant in the room consent and privacy so this is a double risk population that we're talking about children and children with disabilities so they're especially protected under eu law also under u.s law these kinds of shared resources require a lot of special um approval and a question that has come up recently is what happens when a parent says their child can donate their language but then the child turns 18 do we need to get re-perm like more permission from them is it are they grandmothered in how does that work um these are all challenges that we need to face so since the covid pandemic began it has spurred the development of some fully remote approaches and what we found working together with a linguistic data consortium is that verbal autistic children are able to tolerate a telephone based study that is longitudinal during a pandemic we did a proof of concept study that was funded by roche with 24 autistic children this is a big age range and we did this to identify whether children would be willing to do this at each age um not with the goal of lumping them um so 24 autistic children 24 match neurotypical tier controls and we did um have half girls in the study seven recordings separated by one week so this is a two month commitment and it was a 30 minute phone based battery that include conversations picture descriptions sustained phonation narration singing shared problem solving games and what we found was that we had a really high success rate and we had great retention we also worked a lot with clinicians to make sure that we had for example visual schedules stickers to make sure that children would stay motivated to complete the entire battery and sanghi cho is going to be presenting at cl psych which is a workshop associated with knackl in seattle on the results the preliminary results from that study so it was really exciting we were super happy however of course there are a lot of limitations this was a highly selected sample and we had multiple research assistants working hard to get families engaged and to keep them involved in the process so it's not truly scalable in that way um it also has unusual ecological validity it's a very specific context so doing something over the phone has limitations in its validity however it could also remain relevant in the new normal of remote work right so it's possible that doing things over the phone or doing them via zoom could in fact be a new kind of ecologically valid that that will be important to study we also had very comprehensive consent and ascent in data use agreements but that being said the rules seemed to change so we began the study two years ago and already um speaking with our lawyers with our data use agreements the goal goalposts have moved so um i don't have a solution for that but it is an ongoing thing and our center has actually just contracted with our own lawyer to try and share our data because the problem doesn't seem to be about patient safety necessarily although that is a concern the problem seems to be about um institutional concern over intellectual property and that to me is not a good enough reason not to share because the ethics of not sharing are just as bad i think as the ethics of sharing badly so we don't plan to share badly we never would but it is actually a disservice to families and communities if we only keep our data to ourselves and and don't allow many many brains to work on the project so our big goal of course with all of our research is to support autistic people that's the big goal so in order to do that we need to design research that's focused on understanding practically useful communication trajectories so not just spoken word lists but real world conversations from birth through adulthood we need to work on creating technologies that purposefully include autistic voices that means sending out your recruitment materials to autistic self-advocacy groups and parent groups and saying hey do you have anyone who'd like to participate and donate your language to us and asking the question on your intake forms if possible about diagnosis and educating autistic people and their experiences are extremely diverse and the process of self-education is just ongoing so if you're able to incorporate autistic voices into your research that would be absolutely wonderful so everything that i've said is because of these people um i have a very very large and wonderful team of collaborators that work with me both at the center for autism research and the linguistic data consortium and then other close collaborators as well and then we've been funded by a bunch of folks who believe in this vision as well so i just wanted to say which is slingit for thank you [Applause] okay we have time for questions there's here yeah thank you for the interesting talk this is a very trivial question but in the title of your talk it said neuro expensive i looked it up in google i could not find even one instance could you please explain what that means well uh it is a for it is a word that i believe was coined by a collaborator of mine so that's probably why it hasn't made it into google yet it was made up um it just took the words nero which refers to the brain and rather than saying diverse it just moves it too expansive so to me this just means um kind of pushing the boundaries of what we consider kind of typical brain development um and rather than necessarily pathologizing something that is more or different then we can just kind of broaden our umbrella and see what we can learn from folks rather than necessarily putting them in a box and treating them and i say this partly because my family is one of those multiplex families where we have so much autism like you can just look back in our history and it's like so much autism and then um right in my immediate family i have six brothers and sisters and i'm from alaska which is why i have um lincoln up here but um i workshopped the term with my brother who has autism and he said that he likes that term more than neurodiverse and he likes it more than autistic well he he likes autistic too but neuroexpansive got approval from my n of one and so i decided to put it in google by putting it on my talk and not at all a trivial question i i kind of expected that the folks here would understand what it looks like when uh language is being created and so i took the liberty julie we have a very interesting question from the chad if i can read it out to you this is from christian characters thanks very much for your presentation in the context of human language technology with the ultimate goal of providing collecting publicly shared language resources be to develop a classifier for detecting autism wouldn't that be ethically questionable i mean it will have a certain error rate and what happens if people are misclassified and whom are they classified by and for what purpose if that data is public could we even prevent people to develop such a classifier for their own purpose say for profiling profiling sorry yes thank you so much for that question it really hits to the core of how we design our research questions so stakeholder input so input from autistic people has told us that trying to classify autism using any method is kind of not the right question right so rather if we're able to identify everybody's strengths and weaknesses areas of growth potentially in their conversational speech um it doesn't matter so much whether or not you have an autism diagnosis particularly when you're an adult um but rather you could just have a profile of places that you you know might improve your conversational abilities kind of um help you achieve your goals like if you want to do well in a job interview what does that look like how do you respond to questions how long do you wait these are all teachable things right or learnable things um but when it comes to classifying autism that does seem to be kind of the first place people go when they have a hammer they you know machine learning right we want to classify things bang bang bang classify classified classify and um i've done it i've worked on papers with it it has a certain utility to it particularly i would say for very young children so parents of young children with autism particularly those who are self-injurious or who don't have communicative language yet those parents want you to classify classify classify because it gives the child access to services so once you have a diagnostic label the whole world of services opens up to you at least in the united states probably in other countries as well once you have a label you can get speech therapy occupational therapy social skills groups and so it really does matter for you when you're young and i think that's where the utility of machine learning classification can be really really valuable now for adults who already self-identify or who know things about themselves and who don't really super care about the classification i think it can actually be a bit harmful i think it can perpetuate stereotypes that we really don't need more of um and focusing on profiles and helping individual people because all of us i mean look around the room all of us can work on our social skills right um i always feel that way myself like good grief after after i have a conversation i turn around and i replay it and i say oh man i shouldn't have said that there and oh man i laughed way too loud at that thing that probably wasn't supposed to be funny um so when we when we think about it that way the goal really is to help everybody achieve their goals and i say that over and over again because that's really the goal the goal is not classification the goal is to help an individual reach their optimal outcome depending upon what they want right and so a person should be able to walk into my office and say here here's what i want to be able to achieve these are my goals this is how i want to live and then i should be able to have just a cadre of tools where i can say okay well let's let's analyze how you have a conversation with various people and then maybe we can see about tweaking little parts here and there to help you see if you can improve your outcomes um that is the goal so classification has its utility but i would definitely argue that it's in the younger set so there is some research that my team is doing with infant cries and babbles and looking at trajectories where we can kind of find latent classes of vocalization in young children who are too young to be diagnosed with autism but what we found is that we have found classes of vocalization so patterns of vocalization over the course of the first two years of life that can tell us something about whether or not that child is going to be diagnosed by the time they're in school and that's important information for families because families can potentially use that to advocate for for pre-diagnostic services so a lot of times when a parent knows there's something up with their kid but the child can't be diagnosed until 18 months because that's not best practice they can't get help for their child early on um so this could potentially give them something to go to the agencies with and say look my child's vocalization trajectory is kind of off the typical trajectory and i want to get my child speech services so that's where we think about machine learning classification and kind of dimensional approaches as well as being most valuable great i think we are out of time and we have another session coming right after this so let's please thank our speaker thank you all so much this is a pleasure [Applause] and with that this closes the um plenary keynote talk and there's another session in this room on language resources infrastructure and so forth in just four minutes .
Jonathan Smith said,
July 23, 2022 @ 11:58 pm
Applications and/or implications of neurodiverse etc. have already been judged sufficiently problematic so as to require coinage of neuroexpansive by two separate (if overlapping) stakeholder communities… gosh
AntC said,
July 24, 2022 @ 1:08 am
Julia answer that specific question here
I notice that's at question time _after_ she's given the talk. Does that mean audience member(s?) sat through a half hour presentation not knowing what Dr Parish-Morris was talking about?
(There's a much briefer outline at about 4:15.)
neurodiverse … problematic and Parish-Morris also considers then rejects 'has autism' — which the sample she consulted (of one) didn't consider problematic. 'autis*' does pepper the talk. Including some agonising about forms of words from 4:30. Apparently autism is just one dimension in the manifold of neuro-
diverseexpansive.
I'm afraid the wokeisms were too thick. I gave up at that point.
David Cameron Staples said,
July 24, 2022 @ 7:45 am
"Wokeisms". Right.
Actually, no. There's a whole lot of jargon that's thrown around in this topic, and she was attempting to define some up front that's used at cross purposes. (The "identity-first" vs "person-first" thing, for example, was somewhere where she knew that if she didn't address it, then someone was going to tell her later she was doing it wrong as if she didn't know. So her statement about it was saying 1) she is aware of the differences and the controversy, and 2) she's not taking sides, and not treating either as "wrong". Also, "sex" and "gender" can be complex in practice, so she was saying that specifically talking about sex assigned at birth to remove a bunch of complicating variables.)
There's some other jargon she throws around in there which she doesn't explain, but which have very specific meanings, which you may not even have noticed. Such as "Autism community" and "Autistic community".
The latter is that community of people who have autism (or who are autistic, whichever form you prefer). The former is the community of people who are affected by autism, including autistic people, but also their parents, friends, therapists, medical professionals, anyone who is involved with autism. Sometimes these two communities are at cross purposes, so it's important to be able to disambiguate whether, when you're talking about people making statements on behalf of autists, they're autistic people talking about what they themselves want, or their well-meaning parents and therapists talking over the top of them.
This is a keynote at a conference. People who are at the conference are going to already have a good idea who she is and what she's about to talk about. She was talking for the edification of fellow experts in a specific field, not random yahoos on the Internet.
Specifically, if you'd continued past what you saw as "wokeism", and what I saw as boilerplate definitions of terms, she's talking about using linguistic characteristics to help diagnose neurodivergent conditions, and she's concentrating on the condition of autism for her thesis.