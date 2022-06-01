The linguistics of the 2nd amendment
In the aftermath of Uvalde and other recent mass shootings, there's been renewed discussion of the 2nd amendment. So I'm listing relevant past LLOG posts, culminating with Neal Goldfarb's series of 16 in 2018-19.
"The right to keep and bear adjuncts", 12/17/2007
"What did it mean to 'bear arms' in 1791?", 6/18/2008
"The coming corpus-based reexamination of the Second Amendment", 5/28/2018
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'arms'", 2/20/2019
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: Responding to Weisberg on the meaning of 'bear arms'", 5/29/2018
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: Weisberg responds to me; plus update re OED", 6/2/2018
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: Preliminaries and caveats", 6/4/2018
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: Heller", 6/10/2018
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'keep' (part 1)", 8/9/2018
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'keep' (part 2)", 10/21/2018
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'bear'", 12/16/2018
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'arms'", 2/20/2019
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'bear arms' (part 1), plus a look at 'the right of the people'", 4/29/2019
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'bear arms' (part 2)", 4/30/2019
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'bear arms' (part 3)", 7/10/2019
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'the right (of the people) to … bear arms'", 7/16/2019
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'keep and bear arms' (part 1)", 7/29/2019
"Corpora and the Second Amendment: 'keep and bear arms' (part 2)", 8/23/2019
Carl said,
June 1, 2022 @ 6:49 pm
There should be a public campaign to raise awareness of the fact that the second amendment in contemporary English is “Because civilian control of a well functioning military is necessary to a free state, the right to join and serve in the military shall not be infringed.”