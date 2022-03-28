Metered spellings
Today's Frazz:
Two follow-up questions:
- What determines the rhythm of spoken spellings? How consistent is it for a given word?
- What metrical scheme does Caulfield have in mind, given the pattern S w w S w w S w w S ?
Rick Rubenstein said,
March 28, 2022 @ 6:19 pm
I grew up in the oft-misspelled city of Cincinnati. My terrible mnemonic for getting the spelling right was "It has the same rhythm as the Mississippi one except the ending, which feels all wrong because there's only one T".