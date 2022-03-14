« previous post |

In this age of typing on computers and other digital devices, when we daily input thousands upon thousands of words, we are often amazed at the number and types of mistakes we make. Many of them are simple and straightforward, as when our fingers stumblingly hit the wrong keys by sheer accident. People who type on phones warn their correspondents about the likelihood that their messages are prone to contain such errors because they include some such warning at the bottom:

Please forgive spelling / grammatical errors; typed on glass // sent from my phone.

Sometimes mistyping is the result of overzealous autocorrect software.

Another kind of typing error is due to phonological similarity that gets mixed up in our brains.

We have already described a multitude of such blunders in previous posts (see "Selected readings" below for a sampling), but today I want to introduce a very special instance that borders on the sublime.

I wanted to type:

How can anybody in their right mind still think that way?

What came out was:

How can anyone in their remind still think that way?

Since I type very rapidly, I was already done with that sentence and down to the next one before I looked back to check what I had written (it's my custom to do what I call "running proofing") and noticed the mistake. Of course, like everyone, I expect to make errors from time to time, but this one really surprised me, because:

1. two words became one word

2. an adjective and a noun became a verb

3. "right" only shares the initial consonant with "remind"

4. although "mind" and "remind" share the same etymological root, semantically they have evolved in quite different directions, one meaning the faculty of thought, reason, and feeling, and the other "pay attention to".

From Middle English minde, münde, ȝemünde, from Old English mynd, ġemynd (“memory”), from Proto-Germanic *mundiz, *gamundiz (“memory, remembrance”), from Proto-Indo-European *méntis (“thought”) (compare also mantis, via Greek), from the root *men- (“to think”). Cognate with Old High German gimunt (“mind, memory”), Danish minde (“memory”), Icelandic minni (“memory, recall, recollection”), Gothic (munds, “memory, mind”), Latin mēns (“mind, reason”), Sanskrit मनस् (mánas), Ancient Greek μένος (ménos), Albanian mënd (“mind, reason”). Doublet of mantra. Related to Old English myntan (“to mean, intend, purpose, determine, resolve”). (Wiktionary)

Typing errors can indeed be wired weird, but they are also potentially illuminating in that they reveal aspects of the nature of langauge language and how the mind works, and that is quite amazing.

Selected readings

Permalink