Amid the intensive coverage of the Champlain Towers condominium collapse, there have been some indications of more widespread problems.

But I haven't seen many references to John D. MacDonald's novel Condominium, which was originally published in 1977, a bit before the Champlain Towers condominium was built in 1981. And some of those few recent references focus on aspects of administrative rather than physical structure, e.g. Mathew Gordon Lasner, "Condo Buildings Are at Risk. So Is All Real Estate.", The Atlantic 7/2/2021:

When developers experimented with locking associations into management contracts at uncompetitive rates (as detailed in John D. MacDonald’s 1977 disaster novel, Condominium), kept down sales prices by retaining ownership of common areas and renting them back to associations (also at inflated rates), or made monthly charges unsustainably low by retaining control over associations until an overwhelming majority of units were sold, the state outlawed these practices. To allow for a more timely and cost-effective resolution of disputes among owners, and between owners and associations, it set up provisions for resolving disputes outside the courts.

But it's the novel's picture of shoddy construction practices that I remember, so I hereby urge you to buy and read the novel as background for the unfolding news coverage.

Here's the start of chapter 2:

Guthrie Carver, known as Gus, was a small, quiet, knotty man. He and Carolyn had been the first couple to move into Golden Sands. They had moved into 1-C two days after the building was given a certificate of occupancy, when the land around it was still raw, with no swimming pool, tennis courts, or surfaced parking areas behind the building. One year ago last month, April.

He was a sallow man with a white brush cut. He looked like a bleached Indian. When he swam in the pool, he revealed a spare, heavy-boned body, with nicks and slices and welts of scar tissue on tough hide which slid across the strings and slabs and lumps of lifelong muscle. He had spent his life on construction jobs, most of them very large and in very far places. He liked solid structure, well specified, well planned, competently built.

Consequently he despised Golden Sands, but having spent six months looking at condominiums up and down Florida’s southwest coastline, he admitted to himself that he had not yet seen one he could not learn to despise. Carolyn had loved her bright clean shiny apartment. To her it was the symbol of the end of travel, a place for roots without the ever-present fear Gus would be sent somewhere else.

After long deliberation Gus had told her one evening that if he couldn’t put up a better building using only toad shit and wax paper, he’d resign from the profession. But this upset her so badly and so obviously, he convinced her he was only kidding and vowed to himself not to mention his doubts to her again.

As I said, you should read the whole thing. But here's Chapter 2, just to whet your appetite with some details about the ways that construction can go wrong — like this litany of problems with the steel in reinforced concrete:

Thinking of the bars made him think of all the reinforcing steel in the building around him, under him and over him. All the marginal

bars with their dowels and splices, the deformed bars and the melded wire fabric, all the supports and spacers and mesh. He made a mental list of the things which could go wrong with all the reinforcing steel. Too long a wait—over an hour—before the tension reinforcing of the pilings. Steel with grease on it, or too much rust, or with mill scale on it. Bad welds. Too few dowels from footings to walls. Undersized bars. Brittle tie wire. Unstaggered splices in adjoining bars. Bending and field cutting of bars around openings and sleeves. Fast sloppy pours that left voids under and around the reinforcing, or knocked the bars off the chairs, unnoticed.

There's no direct linguistic connection, although Carolyn's aphasia and associated medical issues may be a sort of metaphor for structural collapse:

They had their first Christmas together in the apartment, and a week later over at Beach Mall Shopping Plaza, only a quarter mile

south, Carrie had slipped on a banana skin and broken her hip. That was the old comedy routine. Banana skin. She had been pushing the

loaded cart as they walked toward their car. […]

They operated on Carrie and pinned her hip. A week later she went into pneumonia, and they moved her into Intensive Care and then

had to perform a tracheotomy. Just as she was finally recovering from the pneumonia, she had a stroke which paralyzed her whole right

side. In mid-February he was able to move her into a nursing home. He had medical disaster insurance through an ASCE group policy, so

his out-of-pocket expenses were 25 percent of her $9,000 hospital bill, less that portion covered by Medicare.

In early April the doctor told Gus Garver that he could make a reasonable guess as to the permanent disability to be expected. There

was some return of function to the large muscles of the right side, but he doubted it would ever be possible for her even to sit up without help, much less walk. Regarding communication, the stroke had destroyed that part of the left lobe of the brain which deals with the comprehension of speech and writing.

“The condition is called aphasia. Sometimes, in younger patients, the right side of the brain can be trained to take over communication. But one could not hope for such a result in the case of your wife, sir. Yes, to a certain extent she is aware of her surroundings. And she would recognize you, yes. As you may have noted, she attempts to communicate on a subverbal level, to make simple wants known with … those sounds. Words are essential to the processes of thought, we now believe. Much of our thinking is in word forms. Deprived of the tools of words, the processes become more primitive and simplified: hot, cold, hungry, thirsty.

And of course the novel ends with a hurricane, with results that reinforce the metaphor associating aphasia with a return to pre-human nature:

“What will happen to all this, really?”

“I can make a guess. In time, after everybody gives up, maybe a slow process of condemnation, a lawyer’s permanent festival, and then turn it into a park. A wilderness park. A marine park. […]”

“I see. And there is a bird flying through it. See? Does it know it is trespassing? A wilderness park might be nice, you know. But they should have somebody here to keep people from leaving the beach looking grubby.”

[…]

“Look, there is a sort of green fuzz beginning to show above the high-water line, Sam. Things are beginning to grow again. It will be

nice here, you know? I wish there would be huge lush vines growing up these condominium towers some day, like some giant kind of ivy,

so that it would all be like those old Mexican ruins in Yucatan. A park can be a memorial to … I can’t say greed and stupidity, really. There was something else, wasn’t there? A kind of autohypnosis.”

“And human optimism and strange tax advantages. And too much time between hurricanes.”

