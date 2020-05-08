3 Comments »
May 8, 2020 @ 3:49 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Changing times
May 8, 2020 @ 3:49 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Changing times
Bob Moore said,
May 8, 2020 @ 6:20 pm
I don't think that was intended to be an F-bomb. I think it was a verbal repair. I think he started to say "if they follow", and tried to correct it to "if they can follow." In his dialect, "can" and "kin" are homophones, so it came out as "if they f- kin follow."
David Marjanović said,
May 8, 2020 @ 6:57 pm
I agree. It's odd that there's no pause and that he doesn't speed up afterwards, but I don't think that's a STRUT vowel.
Seth said,
May 8, 2020 @ 7:18 pm
Yes. The official government site has the statement as:
"I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they can follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe," Gov. Justice said.
https://governor.wv.gov/News/press-releases/2020/Pages/COVID-19-UPDATE-Gov.-Justice-announces-wellness-facilities,-drive-in-theaters-will-be-allowed-to-reopen-next-Monday.aspx
What makes more sense? He decided to drop an F-bomb on TV in an official statement, or he verbally stumbled? (though it would be pretty amusing if he wanted to curse, and this was a plausible-deniability cover he came up with).