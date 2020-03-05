« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Brian Pellar, a follow-up to "'Forty Days and Forty Nights'" (2/29/20), where — in addition to quarantine and fasting (especially during Lent) — we touched upon the connections among the Semitic letter "mem", the number "forty", and the idea of "water".]

The link between "mem" and "water" is quite interesting. On the Rapallo alphazodiac, which I just wrote about, the letter "M", along with "z", form the letter couplet of Aquarius — the water sign. Both letters look very similar and clearly allude to the ripples of water.

My research has also shown that Virgo, the Phoenician letter couplets "M/N", is an avatar of Nut, the sky, whose trachea/birth canal is the Milky Way, the celestial waterway from which the sun/seed/Word is born from. The Egyptians looked to the Milky Way as the celestial counterpart to the river Nile. Thus, the link between "M" and "water" once again.

But more interesting still, I discovered many years ago that it takes approximately 40 days for the sun to cross the Milky Way, the celestial waterway of Nut, as it journeys on the ecliptic between Taurus and Gemini (exactly the Taurus/Gemini gate of Nut from which the sun/seed/Word is born). This link between 40 days and the Milky Way (Nut, letters M/N) and the ancient water/flood myths might be relevant.

The letter "m" itself seems to be quite ancient, as it forms part of the word "mother" (which comes from the Indo-European ma, which means "mother") — which is, no doubt, correlated to the idea of the mother goddess. According to David Sacks (Language Visible), the word "mother" seems to have a link with other words that are linguistically and geographically separate, "There's Mandarin Chinese ma, Hindi maa, Vietnamese me, Malay emak, Hawaiian makuahine, Swahili mama, Finish emo, Hebrew ema, Basque ama, and Quechua (aboriginal Peruvian tongue) ma — all of which would seem a re(ma)rkable coincidence, were there not a suspected common cause" (p. 231). He then states that "Modern scholarship has long theorized that the original Indo-European tongue of around 4000 B.C. had a word for 'mother' that was something like mater (mah-tair). From this root come similar 'mother' words in dozens of Indo-European descendant languages through the ages — including English, with its word 'mother' . . . the origin of the Indo-European word mater may lie in the related Indo-European word mamma, meaning a mother's breast (pp. 231-232). Here, once again, is the link between "m" and fluid (I.e., milk as a liquid).

Of course, the letter that is believed to be "M" found at Wadi el-Hol (Central Egypt, c. 1800 BC) is in the form of a vertical wavy line. Scholars think it is "mem" and means "water," which in turn comes from the Egyptian hieroglyph of water.

You asked if I came across in my readings any other links between "Mem" and "water." I can't account for its present day veracity, but in the book "The Lost Language of Symbolism" (originally published in 1912), Harold Bayley states that "In Egypt the name for the Waters was Mem, a root from which have in all probability sprung the Irish Mam and the Welsh Mam — both words meaning Mother" (p. 199). Bayley also states that "The conception of the Sea as the Great Mother of all Creation is common to ancient cosmogonies . . . Among the names of the Great Mother-Goddess Cybele were Ma and Maia, terms which all probability were related to Maya, the name of the great empire that once flourished in South America . . . the meaning of the name Maya has been assumed to be the 'Mother of the waters' or the 'teats of the Waters Ma-y-a' — she of the four hundred breasts, as they were wont to express the Ephesian Goddess. . . Le Plongeon states that among the Mayas the wavy-line hieroglyph for water terminated with the head of a snake, because they compared the waves of the ocean to the undulations of a moving serpent. . . Over figs. 480 to 482 appear the initial M, standing presumably for Maat, the Goddess of Truth. Maat, the personification of original and celestial Reason, was regarded as the Great Mother, and her name was spelled Maat, Maut, and Maht. The lettering around the watermarked designs herewith reads Maht or Tham according to the point from which one commences, or according to the side that one holds the transparency to the light. One of the designations of the Babylonish Great Mother was Tham. The serpents or wavy lines on figure 483 certainly denote water, and it is probable that Maht and Tham both originally meant Waters. It is possible that Math and Tham are simply permutations of the same four letters, each of which stands for an attribute of the fourfold Deity. It is claimed by mystics that the sacrosanct Aum of the Hindoos is a combination of similar initials, A standing for the foundative power of the Creator, U for the generative power of the Mother, and M for the engenderings or the Son. Thus the mystery name Aum is capable of permutations which in the Maya language read: U-A-M = I am the male Creator. M-U-A = the Maker of these waters. A-U-M = thy Mother's Son. The Trinity A.U.M. in the alternative for 'OM' is hailed as 'He who resteth upon the face of the Milky Ocean, who art celebrated by a thousand names and under various forms'" (pp. 197-204).

Readings

196 Brian R. Pellar

San Diego, California On the Origins of the Alphabet 46

246 Brian R. Pellar Boston, Massachusetts On the Origins of the Alphabet: New Evidence 22

296 Brian R. Pellar Boston, Massachusetts On the Origins of the Alphabet: The Rapallo Alphazodiac and the Birth of the Sun as the Seed/Word 231

